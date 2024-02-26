Haruka Mitsui's shoujo romance manga series, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You, is allegedly getting a Television anime adaptation, as indicated by the cover image for the April issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine. While an official confirmation hasn't arrived yet, it is expected to be disclosed sooner rather than later.

Undoubtedly, the prospect of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You manga getting a TV anime has fans intrigued, as they can't wait to see the beautiful chemistry between Mizuha and her childhood friend unfold in animation form. However, there are no pertinent details, such as the release date or window, production house, cast, and staff, available as of this moment.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You shoujo manga allegedly green-lit for TV anime

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Japanese manga artists group, CLAMP, shared the cover image for the April issue of Kodansha's shoujo magazine, Nakayoshi, which featured an illustration of Haruka Mitsui's manga series, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You.

The cover illustration indicates that a TV anime adaptation of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love You With Shoujo manga is in the works. However, an official confirmation from either the author or a production studio is yet to be made regarding the anime adaptation.

As a result, there are no reports of when the anime will be released. Besides the release date, other information such as the production studio, cast and staff, and other details are also yet to be disclosed among fans.

Nevertheless, the cover illustration which depicts Mitsui and other characters from the manga is a reliable indicator of the adaptation.

Notably, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You is one of the most popular shoujo manga series under serialization at Kodansha. Haruka Mitsui, the author behind the series, launched the manga in Kodansha's Shoujo magazine, Nakayoshi, in November 2020.

Since then, the romance manga published seven volumes as of October 2023, while the eight-volume is slated to release in March 2024. On the other hand, Kodansha USA has published six volumes in the English language as of this writing.

A cover illustration of the manga (Image via Haruka Mitsui/Kodansha)

The plot of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You manga series revolves around Mizuha, a girl whose seventeenth birthday becomes a nightmare for her. Her parents forget about it and the "senpai" she likes doesn't respond to her feelings.

However, everything changes when her longtime childhood friend asks her out on a date. This complicates Mizuha's feelings as she tries to unravel the complexities and understand her newfound feelings. What's more, it all happens in the middle of a global pandemic.

