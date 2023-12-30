Migi & Dali ending explained: How did the Sonoyamas learn about Migi and Dali's secret?

The Migi & Dali anime ended with its 13th episode back on Monday, December 25, 2023. While the series had quite a conclusive end, there was one question that is bound to bug fans for years to come, how did the Sonoyamas find out about Migi and Dali's secret? Did they know about it all along?

The Migi & Dali anime finale saw Migi and Dali revealing themselves as two different people to the Sonoyamas. With that, the Sonoyamas accepted the twin brothers as their two sons. Following that, the anime had a timeskip that saw Migi and Dali reuniting with their brother Eiji and feasting on cherry pie. Soon after, Dali left Origon village to study, while Dalui stayed back to become an artist.

Migi & Dali: When did the Sonoyamas learn about Migi and Dali's secret?

Osamu and Youko Sonoyama as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Neither the Migi & Dali anime nor its manga revealed how the Sonoyamas found out about Migi and Dali's secret.

On Christmas Eve, Osamu and Youko Sonoyama told Migi that Santa Claus only gives one present per child. Nevertheless, the next morning, there were two presents seen beneath the Christmas tree. When Migi tried to enquire if there had been a mistake, Osamu and Youko explained that "Hitori" was basically a child with two distinct personalities, likes, and dislikes.

With that, the Sonoyamas intended to hint that they knew about Migi and Dali's secret.

Youko Sonoyama as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Upon learning about this, Dali finally agreed to reveal himself to the Sonoyamas and walked down to the breakfast table alongside Migi to have his Christmas breakfast. During this, Youko presented Dali with Omurice. She knew that Dali loved the dish because Migi had been missing during Halloween, during which "Hitori" was eating less. Nevertheless, he always finished the Omurice.

Thus, while the anime did not reveal when Osamu and Youko Sonoyama found out about Migi and Dali's secret, it did hint that the old couple knew about it as late as Halloween. Given that Halloween takes place on October 31 and it was Christmas when the reveal finally happened, at the least, the Sonoyamas knew about Migi and Dali's secret for over a month.

Osamu Sonoyama as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

That said, there is a likely possibility that the Sonoyamas learned about the secret just a few days after the adoption. No matter how vigilant Migi and Dali acted to hide their identity, the truth remained that Osamu and Youko could have dotingly sneaked into Hitori's room at night to marvel at their son. That's when they must have found out about their secret.

This is evident from the fact that presumably Osamu was able to easily sneak into Hitori's room undetected to place the Christmas presents for Migi and Dali beneath the Christmas tree.

Dali and Migi as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Lastly, fans must not forget that, no matter how old the couple was, it was very natural to notice that Hitori was consuming food and wearing clothes that would suffice two people. Hence, there is a good possibility that the Sonoyamas learned about the secret quite early on.

However, they must have remained silent about it, fearing that they would lose their only chance at having children.