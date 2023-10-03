Is Migi and Dali manga over? Status explored

With the premiere of the Migi and Dali anime, new fans of the series have learned about the story's setup. Given the mysterious aura surrounding the series, many fans were tempted to read the manga. However, given that the manga series ended with less than 50 chapters, they were left confused about the series' status.

Migi and Dali is a manga series written and illustrated by Mangaka Nami Sano. The mangaka previously created the popular series Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto. Following that, she created Migi to Dali, the serialization for which began in July 2017.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers forthe Migi and Dali manga.

Migi and Dali manga came to an end with chapter 44

Dali as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Yes, Migi and Dali manga has finished serialization. Its last chapter was released back in November 2021. Hence, the manga series came to an end with its 44th chapter, which was compiled into the series' seventh volume. While the manga series was introduced to readers back in July 2017, the series only released 44 chapters because of the magazine's release pattern.

Migi & Dali manga was serialized in Enterbrain's seinen manga magazine Harta. While the magazine initially released two chapters per month, it later switched to releasing ten chapters in a year. This inadvertently affected the number of chapters released by the manga.

Migi and Dali was Mangaka Nami Sano's final work as a Mangaka, as she passed away due to cancer in August 2023. She was planning on beginning another series, but her poor health did not allow her to see it through.

Additionally, she was also aware that Geek Toys and CompTown were producing the Migi and Dali anime series. Unfortunately, as fate would have it, she was not able to witness its premiere.

What is Migi and Dali manga about?

Migi & Dali manga follows the story of two orphan twin brothers named Dali and Migi. They lost their mother and started living in an orphanage, when the wealthy childless Sonoyama family arrived to adopt one child. Given that they were only aiming to adopt one kid, Migi and Dali decided to assume the role of one person, Hitori, and tricked the couple into adopting them.

Upon being adopted, the two brothers started living in the Sonoyama house by tricking their new parents into believing that Hitori was a single person. They did this by switching with each other and covering for one another.

However, that wasn't enough as they needed to win over their new parents. Thus, they spied upon the couple and found out what they wished to do with their new child. Upon learning the same, they together fulfilled their new parents' dreams.

Having won over their new parents' trust, Dali and Migi worked together to map out the Oregon village. They hoped to investigate every house in the vicinity to find any clues surrounding their mother's death.

