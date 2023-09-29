Migi to Dali episode 1: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi to Dali episode 1 is set to be released on Monday, October 2, at 10 pm JST. The anime series will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Sun TV. Following that, it will be made available to stream globally.

Adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name by Nami Sano, Migi to Dali was produced by Geek Toys and CompTown. The manga chapters were collected into seven volumes, following which the anime adaptation was announced in 2021. However, the mangaka passed away back in August, before the anime's scheduled release window.

Hitori's secret is bound to be revealed in Migi to Dali episode 1

Release date and time, where to watch

Migi to Dali episode 1 is set to be released on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 10 PM JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi to Dali will premiere internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, October 2

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, October 2

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, October 2

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Monday, October 2

Central European Time: 2 pm, Monday, October 2

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, October 2

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, October 2

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Monday, October 2

Migi to Dali episode 1 will be aired on Japanese television networks such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Sun TV. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

Crunchyroll has licensed the anime for global streaming, while Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia in Southeast Asia.

The anime's opening theme song is titled Yuuma ga Doki and will be performed by Sora & Ribu. As for the ending theme song, it is titled Skyline and will be performed by Nulbarich.

What to expect from Migi to Dali episode 1?

Migi to Dali episode 1 will most certainly reveal Hitori's secret. The childless, middle-aged couple, the Sonoyamas, adopt a boy named Hitori from an orphanage in the Oregon village. While the parents were kind and helped Hitori live a luxurious life with a spacious house and hot meals, Hitori had a huge secret. He was not one boy, but two twin brothers, Migi and Dali.

Migi and Dali, despite being twin brothers, have contrasting personalities. While Migi was more emotional, Dali was more rational. Due to this, Migi was more gentle than Dali, while Dali was often tough on his twin brother.

Both brothers switch between each other to cover the role of Hitori. Meanwhile, the other person would investigate the Oregon village. As revealed by the anime's first preview, Migi and Dali had lost their real mother. Hence, they planned to investigate every home to discover the reason behind their mother's death. Nevertheless, such a plan is bound to be discovered by people around them.

