Migi & Dali anime reveals ending theme song in new PV

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the official website for the upcoming Migi & Dali anime series released a new promotional video, which also revealed the series’ ending theme song. The website also released news on when the two Blu-ray Disc boxes for the series will ship, with both set to be released by Spring 2024 at the time of writing.

The Migi & Dali anime series serves as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Nami Sano’s beloved original manga series of the same name. Likewise, it’s expected that the anime will faithfully follow Sano’s source material, especially based on all currently available promotional material for the series thus far.

The manga that the Migi & Dali anime is set to adapt originally debuted in Enterbrain’s seinen manga magazine Harta in July 2017, where it was serialized until concluding in November 2021. The series also tragically marks Sano’s final work, with the mangaka dying of cancer earlier this year, on August 5.

Migi & Dali anime releases what’s likely final promotional video before premiere

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Migi & Dali anime series revealed and previewed the ending theme song for the series, which will be Skyline by Nulbarich. Singer and songwriter Soraru and singer Rib, meanwhile, are set to perform the anime’s opening theme song, Yumagadoki. The two will perform it as the new unit Soraru to Rib.

The series is set to premiere on the AT-X channel and on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service (in Japan) on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 10 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will also run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, as well as other streaming services. The anime’s first Blu-ray Disc box will ship on February 14, 2024, with six episodes, and the second will ship on March 13, 2024, with seven episodes to complete the season.

The anime stars Shun Horie as Migi, Ayumu Murase as Dali, Shintaro Asanuma as Shunpei Akiyama, Shunsuke Takuehci as Maruta Tsutsumi, and Kengo Kawanishi as Eihi Ichijo. Additional cast includes Kotono Mitsuishi as Yoko Sonoyama, Takashi Matsuyama as Osamu Sonoyama, Sumire Morohoshi as Metry, Kimiko Saito as Micchan, Romi Park as Reiko Ichijo, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Akira Ichijo, and Akira Sekine as Karen Ichijo.

Mankyu is directing the anime at Geek Toys studios and is also in charge of the series scripts as well as serving as the sound director. CompTown is credited for collaborating on the project. Ayumi Nishibata is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Hiroko Sebu is composing the music for the series. It is currently unclear where the series will stream internationally at the time of this article’s writing.

