Will Migi & Dali anime have a season 2? Explained

Migi & Dali anime finally ended with its 13th episode on Monday, December 25, 2023. While the series had quite a conclusive end, fans have been looking forward to announcements surrounding its second season. Thus, here we shall take a look at whether fans can expect Geek Toys and CompTown to produce a second season or not.

Migi & Dali, written and illustrated by Nami Sano, is a Japanese mystery manga series. It was serialized in Enterbrain's seinen manga magazine, Harta, and has been collected into seven compiled manga volumes. Following its serialization, the series was picked up by Geek Toys and Comptown for an anime adaptation.

Will there be a Migi & Dali season 2?

Dali and Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

No, Migi & Dali will not have a second season. This is because the anime studios Geek Toys and CompTown adapted the entire manga series with 44 chapters for the anime adaptation. Learning this may lead fans to hope for the manga creator Nami Sano to create a sequel manga series for the same.

Unfortunately, the manga creator Nami Sano passed away at the age of 36 on August 5, 2023, after a month-long battle against cancer. The manga creator was also known for her popular series Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto. While she was able to witness the premiere of its anime, she happened to pass away before the Migi & Dali anime aired months later, in October 2023.

The Sonoyamas as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Nami Sano's final message to fans:

"This ended up being a fun life. I am now going to a more free world. Goodbye."

To make fans' pain worse, it was revealed that Nami Sano was in the planning stages of another new manga. However, neither the creator nor the fans were able to see it come to fruition.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 13

Eiji as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 13, titled Migi and Dali, revealed how Dali decided to stay hidden while Migi would live his life as Hitori. This was because Dali sustained a burn during the entire Ichijou family incident. Hence, he no longer wanted to play Hitori's role. Nevertheless, a nightmare on Christmas Eve helped him understand that his decision was terrible.

On Christmas morning, the Sonoyamas placed two gifts under the Christmas tree, hinting that they were aware that Hitori was portrayed by two people. Hence, Migi and Dali together showed themselves to their new parents. The Sonoyamas immediately accepted them as their twin sons, Migi and Dali.

Dali and Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

The anime then had a time skip and took the fans to the events that took place after Eiji's got out of the juvenile home. The triplets, as agreed, shared a cherry pie, following which Migi and Dali showed Eiji their mother's grave.

The end of the anime saw Dali moving away to some other city to study. Meanwhile, Migi was to stay back in Origon village and become an artist. They hoped to prove that, despite their distance, their hearts were always connected.