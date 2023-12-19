Migi & Dali episode 13: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 13 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first be aired in Japan on TV networks such as TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS11, and Sun TV. After that, it will be made available to watch online internationally.

The previous episode saw Akiyama rescue everyone from the burning Ichijou house, except Eiji, who was lying beside his mother's corpse. Dali and Migi both go to rescue him. While they succeeded in their task, Eiji handed himself over to the police for killing Reiko and setting fire to the Ichijou household.

Migi & Dali episode 13 release times in all regions

Migi & Dali will release its 13th episode internationally at the following times

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday December 25 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday December 25 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday December 25 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday December 25 Central European Time 2 pm Monday December 25 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday December 25 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday December 25 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday December 25

In addition, fans need to know that the upcoming episode will be the anime's final episode.

Migi & Dali episode 13 broadcast and streaming details

As stated earlier, Migi & Dali episode 13 will first be aired in Japan on television networks such as TOKYO MX, AT-X, BS11, and Sun TV. In addition, the anime episode will also be available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the anime's fans around the world, the anime will be available to stream online on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series. Therefore, it will be available to watch on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 12

Migi & Dali episode 12, titled Our Revenge, saw Akiyama come to rescue Migi, Dali, and others from the burning Ichijou house. After it seemed like everyone had been rescued, Akiyama revealed that Eiji was still inside the burning house. Eiji was planning to die by suicide by burning away beside his mother.

Upon hearing this, Dali went inside to rescue Eiji. He was soon followed by Migi. The twin brothers convinced Eiji to escape the burning house with them and eat cherry pie at the Sonoyama household. While the three brothers managed to save themselves, Eiji handed himself over to the police, taking responsibility for killing his mother Reiko and setting fire to the Ichijou household.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 13?

Migi & Dali episode 13 will most likely see Migi and Dali reveal their secret to the Sonoyamas. With that, fans can expect the Sonoyamas to adopt both children and experience their happy ever-after life. However, given how Dali received a burn at the end of the previous episode, he may likely hesitate to do the same.

Meanwhile, Eiji's father may try to get his sentence shortened. However, it could be difficult considering that Eiji himself wanted to get punished. But recordings done by Maruta and Akiyama should certainly help them. Therefore, fans could likely see Migi, Dali, and Eiji together eat cherry pie in the upcoming episode.