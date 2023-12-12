Migi & Dali episode 12: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 12 is set to be released on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first be televised on TV networks in Japan, such as AT-X, BS11, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX. It will then be made available to stream online globally.

The previous episode saw Reiko reveal her past and how she got Metry to reproduce with Akira. With that, Metry gave birth to triplets, one of which was Eiji. The other two were Migi and Dali.

With the secret revealed, Eiji became resentful of his mother, Reiko, and stabbed her.

Migi & Dali episode 12 release times in all regions

Eiji as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 12 is set to be released on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to the different time zones all around the globe, the episode will be released at varying times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its 12th episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday December 18 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday December 18 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday December 18 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday December 18 Central European Time 2 pm Monday December 18 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday December 18 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday December 18 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday December 18

Migi & Dali episode 12 broadcast and streaming details

Metry as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

As stated earlier, Migi & Dali episode 12 will first be televised on TV networks in Japan, such as AT-X, BS11, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX. It will also be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for Migi & Dali fans around the world, the anime series will be available to watch online on the streaming platform Crunchyroll. In addition, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series. Hence, it will be aired on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 11

Dali, Eiji, and Migi as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 11 saw Reiko reveal how she dreamed of a perfect family and household. However, upon learning that she could not conceive a baby herself. She asked Metry, the household servant, to reproduce with Akira. Soon after, just as Reiko had planned, Metry got pregnant. Unfortunately, Akira fell in love with her. Upon learning this, Reiko imprisoned Metry.

Months later, Metry gave birth to triplets. One of them had black hair, while the other two had blonde hair. Reiko took the black-haired baby and raised him as Eiji. Meanwhile, Reiko escaped the Ichijou household with young Migi and Dali. However, she longed to be with her third son, which is why she climbed up to Eiji's window on Christmas, eventually leading to her death.

Upon learning that Migi and Dali were his brothers, Eiji went against Reiko and tried to get back with his brothers. However, Dali rejected his advances, forcing him to join Reiko. After a chain of events, Reiko managed to lock everyone except Eiji in the "baby" room, planning to run away with him. However, Eiji wanted to put a stop to Reiko. Hence, he stabbed her and lit a fire at the Ichijou household.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 12

Reiko as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 12 will likely see someone rescue Migi, Dali, and the others. Given that Eiji lit a fire, there is a good chance that he may rescue everyone else. However, considering his mental status, he might prioritize his own end over saving others.

Hence, someone else may come to everyone's rescue. Given that Akiyama has been missing for quite some time, this might be a good time for him to make his return and rescue his friends.