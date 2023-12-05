Migi & Dali episode 11: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 11 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. After that, it will be made available to stream online globally.

The previous episode saw Migi and Dali rely on Akiyama and Maruta to reveal their secret. After that, the new group infiltrated the Ichijou house, where they hoped to use Karen to blackmail Reiko. Instead, they ended up using "babyfied" Eiji to question Reiko. Surprisingly, the latter was ready to speak about Metry, referring to her as the "devil."

Migi & Dali episode 11 release times in all regions

Migi & Dali episode 11 is set to be released on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to the different time zones all around the world, the anime episode will be released at varying times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its eleventh episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday December 11 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday December 11 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday December 11 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday December 11 Central European Time 2 pm Monday December 11 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday December 11 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday December 11 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday December 11

Migi & Dali episode 11 streaming details

As mentioned earlier, Migi & Dali episode 11 will first be aired on television networks in Japan like BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. Simultaneously, the anime episode will also be made available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for fans of the series around the world, Migi & Dali will be available to stream online on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. In addition, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series to air on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 10

Migi & Dali episode 10, titled Beavers vs Mother Ichijo, saw the identical twins rely on Akiyama to help them apprehend Reiko Ichijou. That's when Akiyama brought in Maruta to help them. After some careful consideration, Migi and Dali revealed their secret to Akiyama and Maruta. Upon hearing their story, Akiyama and Maruta agreed to help Migi and Dali and formed the group "Beavers."

For their plan, the group infiltrated the Ichijou house, hoping to use Karen to blackmail Reiko. However, later, they decided to use "babyfied" Eiji. During their mission, Migi and Dali were led to believe that Maruta had betrayed them. However, that was far from the truth. Soon after, Migi and Dali blackmailed Reiko. Surprisingly, she was willing to reveal what she knew about Metry.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 11?

Migi & Dali episode 11 will most likely pick up where the previous one ended, as Reiko Ichijou might reveal everything that she knew about Metry. While Migi and Dali remember their mother, they do not have a clear picture of their past. Hence, Reiko's revelation might finally help the two boys find out their past and why they were living in the Ichijou house.

With that, fans may also learn why Reiko is scared of Metry. Additionally, the story may also reveal how Eiji is connected to Migi and Dali. One should remember that Micchan, before her death, was trying to tell Migi and Dali something about Eiji.

