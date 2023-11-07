Migi & Dali episode 7: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, November 13, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX, Sun TV, BS11, and AT-X. After that, it will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Reiko Ichijou "condition" Migi to act like a 5-year-old boy. This helped the twin brothers learn about the Ichijou family's traits. However, just as Hitori was being sent back home, Migi disguised himself as his mother so that the brothers could see how the Ichijous reacted to seeing her. This experiment helped Migi and Dali identify the possible culprit.

Migi & Dali episode 7 release times in all regions

Reiko Ichijou as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 7 is set to be released on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones around the world, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its seventh episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5 am Monday November 13 Central Daylight Time 7 am Monday November 13 Eastern Daylight Time 8 am Monday November 13 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday November 13 Central European Summer Time 2 pm Monday November 13 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday November 13 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday November 13 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday November 13

Migi & Dali episode 7 streaming details

Akira Ichijou as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 7 will first be aired in Japan on television networks such as TOKYO MX, Sun TV, AT-X, and BS11. Meanwhile, the anime will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the fans who do not reside in Japan, the anime series will be available to watch online on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. Additionally, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 6

Dali as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 6, titled Who Killed the Parent Bird?, saw Migi initiate his plan to get close to Reiko Ichijou by properly acting like a toddler. Seeing that Hitori had made progress in her conditioning, Reiko allowed the former to join her children at the lunch table. During this, Dali learned that Ichijou did not like his name and had a habit of wetting himself.

Later, after Migi and Dali find out that Hitori is to be sent back to the Sonoyamas, the twin brothers decide to make a final attempt to learn something. Migi disguised himself as his mother, Metry, and scared each of the Ichijou family members. This experiment helped them realize that Reiko and Akira, the mother and father, were innocent. However, that was not the case for Eiji, who immediately thought of Metry as a ghost, hinting at him being the murderer.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 7?

Eiji Ichijou as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 7 will most likely focus on Eiji Ichijou. The end of the last episode showed him being so shocked that he was not able to consume food. Additionally, fans were shown a glimpse of his memories, which featured his old garment and Metry. Hence, the upcoming episode may see Migi and Dali try to investigate more about Eiji.

In addition, the upcoming episode may also focus on Micchan. She had gone missing after seemingly being caught sneaking in the attic. Hence, her whereabouts may be revealed.

