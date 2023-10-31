Migi & Dali episode 6: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 6 is set to be released on Monday, November 6, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be available to watch on Japanese TV networks like Sun TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. After that, the title will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Migi and Dali finally infiltrate the Ichijou house through an invite. However, the Ichijous had actually invited the Sonoyamas to their house to confront Hitori for stealing Eiji's button. After being forced into admitting the crime, the Ichijous imprisoned Migi, following which Dali teamed up with Micchan to investigate the house.

Migi & Dali episode 6 release times

Micchan as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 6 is set to be released on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, because of the different time zones, the episode will be released at varied times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its sixth episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5 am Monday November 6 Central Daylight Time 7 am Monday November 6 Eastern Daylight Time 8 am Monday November 6 British Summer Time 1 pm Monday November 6 Central European Summer Time 2 pm Monday November 6 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday November 6 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday November 6 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday November 6

Where to watch Migi & Dali episode 6?

Migi as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 6 will first be aired on Japanese TV networks such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, AT-X, and BS11. Meanwhile, the anime series will also be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the fans outside Japan, the anime series will be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. Additionally, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode

Eiji Ichijou as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 5, titled Daphnia Song, saw the Sonoyamas get invited to the Ichijou household. However, this was a trap as Eiji confronted Migi about the button. While Migi and Dali managed to hide the button, the former had to admit to the crime to protect his and his brother's secret. In response to this, the Ichijous imprisoned Migi to "educate" him. Dali took this opportunity to search the house for the Daphnia wallpaper, but failed to find it.

Later, Migi realized that the room he was locked in was the same one he used to inhabit in the past. Following that, Dali teamed up with housekeeper Micchan to investigate the house. Their investigation helped Dali find out that his mother used to work at the Ichijou household.

Additionally, they located a secret room in the attic where they found a diorama of the entire Origon village, along with data on every person. This meant that the Ichijous were surveilling them.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 6?

Micchan's diorama doll in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 6 will most likely see Dali find out further about the Ichijous. After Dali and Micchan located the room, someone returned back home. This forced Dali to hide while Micchan seemingly returned back to her post.

However, as Dali stepped out in the night, he found Micchan's diorama doll to have been beheaded and dropped on the floor. This hinted to fans that Micchan had =been eliminated by the Ichijous.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the next episode is released to find out her status, and how long Migi will have to stay at the Ichihjou household as a prisoner.

