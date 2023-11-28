Migi & Dali episode 10: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 10 is set to be released on Monday, December 4, at 10 pm JST. The anime title will first air on television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. Following that, the anime episode will be made available to watch online globally.

The previous episode saw Migi learn everything about Metry's murder through Eiji. However, it was not Eiji but his mother Reiko who was trying to hide the secret. Hence, Reiko went to the Sonoyama house where she learned about Migi and Dali's secret. Soon after, she tried killing Dali, which is when Micchan came to the rescue. Unfortunately, she died trying to save them both.

Migi & Dali episode 10 release times in all regions

Reiko as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 10 is set to be released on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones in different parts of the world, the anime episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its tenth episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday December 4 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday December 4 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday December 4 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday December 4 Central European Time 2 pm Monday December 4 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday December 4 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday December 4 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday December 4

Migi & Dali episode 10 streaming details

Karen as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

As mentioned earlier, Migi & Dali episode 10 will first air on television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. Simultaneously, the anime series will also be made available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the anime series fans around the world, Migi & Dali will be available to watch online on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. In addition, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the anime series to air on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 9

Sali as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 9 saw Migi disguise himself as Sali and meet Eiji. During this, Eiji confessed his crime to Sali. However, with that, he also revealed how his mother Reiko had been surveilling the Origin village. Unfortunately, Reiko managed to hear this and went after Migi. Migi had to leave his Sali disguise and hide in Eiji's sister Karen's room. Surprisingly, she covered up for him, following which she revealed that Reiko wasn't her real mother.

Upon not finding Migi, Reiko went to the Sonoyama household and caught hold of Dali. Soon after, when Migi arrived, he got caught as well, hence, Reiko learned about the twins' secret. Thus, Reiko decided to kill either of the two brothers. As she proceeded to kill Dali, Micchan rescued them. Unfortunately, she got murdered in the process. Migi and Dali ran away from the village to escape Reiko's reaches. However, they later decided to go back to the village after a fight.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 10?

Dali and Migi as seen in Migi & Dali (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 10 will most likely see Migi and Dali reach Origin village and analyze the situation. After finding Micchan's corpse at the Sonoyama house, police arrived as they suspected Hitori. Hence, Migi and Dali may have to look for a way around it.

Considering that Akiyama had already hidden Migi at his house previously, there is a good chance the twin brothers may reach out to him. This will mean that Akiyama may also learn about their secret.

