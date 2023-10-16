Migi & Dali episode 4: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 4 is set to be released on Monday, October 23, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like BS11, TOKYO MX, AT-X, and Sun TV. Following that, the installment will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Migi and Dali trying to become friends with other children to possibly get into their homes and begin their investigation. As part of this, Migi and Dali managed to get into Akiyama and Maruta's house. Unfortunately, their mission did not proceed any further.

Migi & Dali episode 4 release times

Mrs. Matsuyama as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 4 is set to be released on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, because of the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its fourth episode internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, October 23

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, October 23

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, October 23

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Monday, October 23

Central European Time: 2 pm, Monday, October 23

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, October 23

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, October 23

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Monday, October 23

Migi & Dali episode 4 streaming details

Akiyama as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 4 will be aired on Japanese TV networks such as AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV. Meanwhile, the anime series will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the audience worldwide, the anime will be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. As for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 3

Maruta as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 3, titled Let's Make Friends, saw the anime reveal Migi and Dali's past and how they used to live in a room with water flea wallpaper. Thus, the twins' next mission was to find the home in Origon village with the same wallpaper. Therefore, the twins joined the Boy Scouts to make friends and enter their homes.

Migi and Dali managed to infiltrate and investigate Akiyama and Maruta's houses, however, neither house had any such rooms. Following that, the twin brothers learned about their maid Mrs. Mitsuyama.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 4?

Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 4 will most likely see Migi and Dali try and deal with their maid Mrs. Matsuyama. Up till now, the two boys only needed to deal with their adoptive parents - the Sonoyamas. However, another adult had now been thrown into the mix. Hence, the twin brothers are bound to have a tough time navigating around the house.

Considering how Migi and Dali think, the two boys may probably try and take down the maid. However, the chances of their plan succeeding are slim to none. Additionally, the upcoming episode is bound to share more information surrounding Mrs. Matsuyama.

