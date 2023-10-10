Migi & Dali episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 3 is set to be released on Monday, October 16, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV. Following that, the title will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Migi and Dali become suspicious of their new parents' intentions. They believed that their hair was going to be shaved off in their welcome party. Instead, Hitori received a cycle as a gift. Later, the episode revealed Migi and Dali's past and their true goal in the Origon village.

Migi & Dali episode 3 likely to see the duo come up with an excuse to explore the Origon village

Release timings

Migi & Dali episode 3 is set to be released on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its third episode internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, October 16

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, October 16

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, October 16

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Monday, October 16

Central European Time: 2 pm, Monday, October 16

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, October 16

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, October 16

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Monday, October 16

Migi & Dali episode 3 streaming details

Migi & Dali episode 3 will be aired on Japanese television networks such as BS11, AT-X, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV. Meanwhile, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the global audience, the anime series will be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. Additionally, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia in Southeast Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 2

Migi & Dali episode 2, titled Welcome Party, saw Migi and Dali managing to create a better rapport with the Sonoyamas as Hitori. However, suspicious behavior from the old couple led Migi and Dali to believe that something was wrong. Upon closer inspection, they were led to believe that the Sonoyamas were planning to shave off Hitori's head during the welcome party.

During the welcome party, Hitori was introduced to Eiji, Karen, Maruta, and Akiyama. Following that, Migi and Dali proceeded with their plan to burn down the Sonoyamas. However, when Dali learned the truth behind Sonoyama's odd behavior, he aborted the plan. It was then revealed that the old couple had planned to gift a cycle to their new son.

Later in the episode, Migi and Dali go to visit their biological mother's grave. They were certain that someone in Origon village had murdered her. Hence, they were planning to avenge their mother.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 3?

Migi & Dali episode 3 will most likely see Migi and Dali come up with an excuse to explore the Origon village. The duo wanted to map out the entire village to formulate their plan, and thus, they may need to quickly come up with a plan of action.

During this, the siblings may get better acquainted with some of the characters introduced in the previous episode, such as Eiji, Karen, Maruta, and Akiyama.

