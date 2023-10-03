Migi & Dali episode 2: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, October 9, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to watch on Japanese television networks like AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV. Following that, it will be made available to stream globally.

In the previous episode, Migi and Dali worked together to be adopted by the Sonoyama family. After their adoption, the two boys played the role of Hitori and won over the elderly couple by helping them live their dreams. They hoped to grow closer to their goal as they gained the couple's trust.

Migi & Dali episode 2 might see Hitori be introduced to new characters

Release date and time, where to watch

Dali as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 2 is set to be released on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10 PM JST. However, due to the varying time zones, the episode will be released at different times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its second episode internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Monday, October 9

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, October 9

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Monday, October 9

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Monday, October 9

Central European Time: 2 pm, Monday, October 9

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Monday, October 9

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, October 9

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Monday, October 9

Osamu and Youko as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 2 will be aired on Japanese television networks such as AT-X, BS11, TOKYO MX, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

For the global audience, the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Additionally, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia in Southeast Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 1

Dali and Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 1 saw Osamu and Youko Sonoyama go to an orphanage to adopt a child. While they were unsure about who to adopt, Migi and Dali managed to persuade them by demonstrating how beautiful and kind they were. Following that, they introduced themselves as Hitori, a single person, and got adopted by them. Both the protagonists moved in with the Sonoyamas and began their quest after their adoption.

While the twin brothers were mapping out something, they worked together to win over their new parents. This saw them collaborate with each other on activities and trick the old couple. After they managed to make some progress, they hoped to take on their next mission.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 2?

Dali and Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 2 might see the Sonoyama family introduce their new son Hitori to their neighborhood. Given that Migi and Dali have already won over their new parents, they may soon encounter other characters who may become their neighbors.

If that's the case, the anime's next episode may see new characters become suspicious of Hitori and try to find out his secret.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.