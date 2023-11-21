Migi & Dali episode 9: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, November 27, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. After that, the title will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Dali trying to convince Migi to help him avenge their mother. However, Migi no longer wanted to take orders. Hence, he decided to split off from Dali. Therefore, Dali took it upon himself to kill Eiji. For a moment it seemed like Dali mistakenly killed Migi, however, Eiji was the one who succumbed to Dali's plan and got hospitalized.

Migi & Dali episode 9 release times in all regions

Dali as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 9 is set to be released on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to different time zones in different parts of the world, the anime title will be released at varying times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its ninth episode internationally at the following times

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday November 27 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday November 27 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday November 27 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday November 27 Central European Time 2 pm Monday November 27 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday November 27 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday November 27 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday November 27

Migi & Dali episode 9 streaming details

Eiji as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 9 will first be aired on television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and AT-X. At the same time, the anime series will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the anime's global fans, the series will be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. In addition, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the anime series to air on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 8

Eiji seemingly protecting Migi (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 8, titled Two Doesn't Equal One, saw Migi stay with Akiyama to be away from Dali. Hence, the latter stayed at Akiyama's home to convince Migi to join him in avenging their mother. However, Migi no longer wants to follow Dali's orders, forcing the latter to work alone to kill Eiji.

Dali had a great plan that might have seen Eiji die. Unfortunately, in a turn of events, Migi was set to be the trap's target. As Dali hurriedly tried to rescue his brother, he found out that Eiji had rescued Migi, causing him to get knocked out and consequently hospitalized.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 9?

Reiko Ichijou as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 9 will most likely see Migi reunite with Dali. However, with both Migi and Dali being present at the Halloween costume competition together, there is a chance that someone may have noticed it. If this is the case, the brothers will almost certainly gain an ally in the following episode.

Elsewhere, Eiji's mother made a terrifying expression when she was shown sitting next to her son's hospital bed. Thus, there is a small chance that Reiko may make her move in the next episode. That said, fans may have to wait to see what she is capable of. Considering how she went after Migi when he disguised himself as Merry, there is a chance that Reiko may plan a murder.

