Migi & Dali episode 8: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Migi & Dali episode 8 is set to be released on Monday, November 20, at 10 pm JST. The anime title will first air on television networks in Japan, such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. After that, the episode will be made available to stream globally.

The previous episode saw Dali again turning into Sali as he wanted to get close to Eiji. As Dali made efforts to have Eiji open up to him, Migi learned about Sali's return. Unfortunately, when Dali successfully learns the truth behind his mother's murder, Migi realizes that Dali had tricked him with Sali's persona.

Migi & Dali episode 8 release times in all regions

Eiji as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 8 is set to be released on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 10 pm JST. However, due to different time zones around the world, the episode will be released at varying times worldwide.

Migi & Dali will release its eighth episode internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 5 am Monday November 20 Central Standard Time 7 am Monday November 20 Eastern Standard Time 8 am Monday November 20 Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday November 20 Central European Time 2 pm Monday November 20 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday November 20 Philippine Standard Time 9 pm Monday November 20 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday November 20

Migi & Dali episode 8 streaming details

Sali as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 8 will first air on television networks in Japan, such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. Meanwhile, the anime series will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

As for the anime's fans who do not reside in Japan, the series will be available to watch online on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. In addition, for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series for airing on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of Migi & Dali episode 7

Eiji, Sali, and Migi as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 7, titled It Wasn't a Ghost, saw Dali taking over the investigation duties from Migi as he planned to take on the persona of Sali to get close to Eiji. He slowly got Eiji to reveal his secrets as Dali successfully managed to make him fall in love with Sali. Unfortunately, Migi also learned about Sali's return and began his search to find her. The moment Migi found Sali, Dali had to make an outrageous claim, stating that Sali and Eiji had started dating.

Soon after, Dali went to Eiji's home to get him to reveal his secrets by hypnotizing him. Dali was successful in his plan when Migi appeared at Eiji's window. That's when Eiji, who was reenacting the events of Christmas night, pushed Migi from the window, similar to how he pushed Metry. While Dali managed to rescue Migi, the latter found out that Dali was Sali. Later, after Dali learned the full truth about his mother's murder, he went home. That's when Migi confronted Dali about Sali.

What to expect from Migi & Dali episode 8?

Dali as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Migi & Dali episode 8 will almost certainly feature a clash between the brothers because Migi was in love with Sali, a persona played by his brother.

That said, considering that the two brothers live together, Migi would not be given enough time to stay away from his brother. Therefore, there is a chance that Migi will run away from his home, leaving Dali to avenge their mother on his own.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.