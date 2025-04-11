Ao Ashi manga to end with chapter 410

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the official X account for Yugo Kobayashi's Ao Ashi manga shared a message from the author to reveal that the series will end with chapter 410. Unless a delay occurs, the manga will release the final chapter on Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in June 2025. Previously, the author informed fans that the manga would end with volume 40.

Yugo Kobayashi launched Ao Ashi manga on Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. Since then magazine has collected the manga's chapters into 38 tankobon volumes. It received an anime adaptation under Production I.G Studio in April 2022. The series ran for 24 episodes from April to September 2022. The official staff has yet to renew it for a sequel.

Yugo Kobayashi's Ao Ashi manga officially set to end with chapter 410

According to the latest update from Yugo Kobayashi on the manga's official X handle (@aoashiofficial), Ao Ashi manga will end with chapter 410 on Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. The X post included an image of Kobayashi-san working on chapter 406 drafts.

Kobayashi-san's message in Japanese, when read in English, translates as follows:

"The final episode of Aoashi has been decided to be chapter 410. I am currently drawing chapter 406. The end of the journey is nearing."

Unless the manga or the magazine enters an unprecedented delay, Ao Ashi's final chapter will be released in June 2025. Notably, the manga's latest chapter, 403, came out on April 7, 2025. According to the magazine, the manga will be on a break next week (April 14, 2025).

Ashito and Otomo, as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Therefore, the 404th chapter will be dropped on Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine issue 21-22 on April 21, 2025. The following week will be a magazine break. Thus, chapter 405 will be published on May 2, 2025. Going by this pattern, Ao Ashi manga's final chapter could release on June 6, 2025, unless, of course, the manga goes on another break.

Previously, Yugo Kobayashi shared a long message on his official blog on December 25, 2024, to inform fans that his manga would end with volume 40. The author clarified that the ongoing Barcelona match would be the series' final match.

However, Kobayashi-san couldn't inform an actual release date. The 38th volume was released on December 26, 2025, with volume 39 slated to be published on April 30, 2025. The official staff has yet to reveal an exact release date for the manga's final volume.

