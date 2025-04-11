Why there should be Moonrise season 2, explored

Moonrise season 2 has been the topic of discussion among netizens of late. This is a popular anime series that has gained widespread recognition over the past few months. The first season completed its run, and fans were quite happy with how the series progressed. This is a sci-fi anime title animated by Wit Studio, which is one of the most renowned animation studios that has worked on titles like Spy X Family, Vinland Saga, and Attack on Titan, to name a few.

Therefore, when the production of this anime was announced, there was a considerable amount of excitement. Wit Studio’s art style is quite unique, and their ability to add details to the character and the scene in general is exquisite. This is one of the reasons why fans want to see another installation of the anime series soon. This article will explore certain aspects of the anime title to understand why Moonrise season 2 would be well-received.

Reasons why Moonrise season 2 would be well-received

A snippet of Moonrise season 1 featuring the deuteragonist (Image via Wit Studio)

As mentioned earlier, the anime's art style is quite appealing, and it plays a big role in whether or not people decide to give it a shot. Furthermore, it’s a sci-fi setting, which means the background elements are quite detailed. The dystopian setting, paired with Wit Studio’s animation quality, reels in the viewer almost immediately. Another reason why fans would love Moonrise season 2 is its potential.

The first season was quite intriguing, to say the least. However, the manner in which it was executed was far from optimal. Fans weren’t satisfied with the editing style employed in this anime series. It was clear that the animation studio was trying to create something fresh with their experimental approach. However, the storytelling was impacted negatively.

Fans were unable to enjoy the story to the maximum because of the lapse in information. The chronology was unclear during various parts of the anime because the anime kept jumping between different timelines. Therefore, fans were unable to fully understand what was happening in the anime.

This is where Moonrise season 2 can really shine. If they are receptive to fans’ criticism, the second season can realize the title’s maximum potential. Fixing the editing style would make the show very enjoyable to watch. Fans cannot constantly decrypt the timelines that they show on screen.

Giving viewers ample breaks from having to dissect plot elements could make it much more enjoyable to watch. Furthermore, fans expect Moonrise season 2 to have immersive soundtracks. The first season had well-crafted pieces that really complemented the story and the tone that the scene was trying to set. Lastly, the voice actors also nailed the roles, which elevated the viewing experience.

Conclusion

Moonrise season 1 was excellent on paper. It had a really good animation studio producing the series, the voice actors were great, the soundtracks were immersive, and it had an interesting plot. However, the execution was lackluster. Therefore, Moonrise season 2 is needed to showcase what this title is capable of achieving, should the execution be perfect.

