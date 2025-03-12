10 of the best animators in anime today behind some of your favorite scenes

We all love watching anime, whether it’s Luffy coming back from the dead and going Gear 5 to fight Kaido or Goku pushing past his limits and attaining Ultra Instinct against Jiren. The hype behind these scenes is unimaginable and has even led to websites like Crunchyroll crashing.

However, the animators who put in countless hours to make these scenes come to life receive little credit. To provide us with the animation we like, they have to put in long hours, operate under tight schedules, and work on a stringent budget. In this article, we will take a look at 10 animators in the industry who have contributed to some of our favorite scenes.

10 popular animators behind some of the most hyped scenes in anime

1) Vincent Chansard

A rapidly rising name in the animation industry, Vincent Chansard has worked on some of the most impactful scenes in massively popular titles such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Re:Zero, Mob Psycho, and more. He and Megumi Ishitani played a crucial role in bringing Luffy’s Gear 5 to life, making it feel grand and otherworldly, a feat comparable to animating Goku's Ultra Instinct.

Vincent has made a name for himself with his fluid and dynamic action sequences. His character animation has also received well-deserved recognition, as fans can't get enough of his animation style. He is the man responsible for animating a slew of legendary anime fights in recent years, including Luffy vs. Kaido, Zoro vs. King, and Sukuna vs. Mahoraga. With a resume like this, it's no wonder every fan wants him to work on their favorite series.

2) Kaito Tomioka

Kaito Tomioka is a name that is currently reverberating across the anime industry. The man behind some of the most hyped scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, he has also shown his brilliance working on One Piece, mainly animating the rematch between Luffy and Lucci. His dynamic animation style, impact frames, and action sequences create a perfect combo that elevates any anime series he works on.

Tomioka is currently affiliated with WIT Studio and also has a desk at MAPPA, so he will likely be working back and forth between these two animation studios for the time being. So, fans will likely get to see his work in Chainsaw Man season 2 and One Piece anime WIT is re-adapting. With such a talented person at the helm, fans are expecting nothing less than greatness from these upcoming projects.

3) Naoki Tate

Goku going Ultra Instinct broke the world, and we have Naoki Tate to thank for it. He played a pivotal role in animating episodes that featured Goku's Ultra Instinct, forever cementing his place in the animators' hall of fame. He is also the one who animated Luffy punching Celestial Dragon Saint Charlos, a scene that made every One Piece fan cheer in unison.

Tate has worked as a key animator on titles like Dragon Ball Z and GT. However, he developed his trademark style of abstract animation while working on the One Piece series. His animation has a fluid rhythm, with exaggerated expressions and movements that emphasize the gravity of each scene he animates.

The scene where Luffy punches Charlos has a looser, more dynamic feel, with Luffy's movements appearing fluid and expressive. This allows fans to fully grasp the anger brewing inside him while anticipating the moment he sends a Celestial Dragon flying. Tate's ability to portray such powerful moments has made him a legendary animator whom young artists aspire to emulate.

4) Yuki Hayashi

Yuki Hayashi is a blessing for the My Hero Academia franchise and has delivered some stunning visuals in both the anime and its movies. Whether it’s Bakugo’s explosive blasts or Deku unleashing One For All, his dynamic animation brings the story and characters to life, making every moment feel even more heroic and unforgettable.

Beyond My Hero Academia, Hayashi has worked on some of the biggest anime titles, including One Piece, Black Lagoon, Mob Psycho, Mononoke, and Dragon Ball Super, just to name a few. His ability to craft iconic action sequences and expressive character animation has left a lasting impact on the industry.

5) Ryo Onishi

Ryo Onishi's talent for animating mesmerizing action sequences is a blessing that anime studios just can't get enough of. From Broly's fight against Vegeta and Goku to Gear 5 Luffy running rings around Kaido, Onishi is one of the key animators responsible for bringing these scenes to life.

He's currently a key animator on Dragon Ball Daima, and fans couldn't be happier with his work on the series. Hailed as one of Toei's greatest animators, his resume proves it. While he's best known for his action sequences, his character animation deserves more recognition, especially in scenes like Luffy's emotional breakdown in the Sabaody Archipelago arc after failing to protect his crew.

6) Weilin Zhang

Weilin Zhang is the very definition of a prodigy. While still a teenager, he animated one of the best fight scenes in the Boruto anime, where Naruto and Sasuke battle Momoshiki together, which is a true testament to his marvelous talent. Since then, he has worked on global titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, leaving his mark on the anime world.

Zhang made his One Piece debut by working on Gear 5, an astonishing feat for such a young animator. He is currently busy creating his own indie manga, I'll of You!, and fans of his work should definitely be on the lookout for it. The manga is set to be released in late March 2025 with three chapters in one release.

7) Bahi JD

Bahi JD is a prolific animator whose beautiful art style and animation have touched the hearts of anime fans worldwide. He is one of the key animators behind Luffy's Gear 5 transformation, with his scenes elevating the transformation to the highest possible level.

He is proficient in animating both action sequences and character animation, with some of his best work being shown in the scene where Ace's Vivre Card following his death gets burnt down in Yamato's hand, signifying Ace's death. This brief yet powerful scene truly shows the depth of the animation that he is capable of.

Bahi JD became known in the anime world for animating some of the most hyped scenes in One Piece in recent times. However, he has also worked on massively popular titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Pokemon, and Fate/Grand Order, leaving a lasting impression on every series he works on.

8) Tetsuya Takeuchi

Tetsuya Takeuchi is a veteran of the anime industry and the animator behind what many consider the most hyped fight in Naruto, Rock Lee vs. Gaara. The impact of this fight is unmatched, and to this day, it remains one of the greatest moments in anime history. He is a master at animating dynamic and fluid action scenes, and his character animation is equally stellar.

Takeuchi has lent his talents to multiple popular anime titles such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sword Art Online, Heavenly Delusion, and Lycoris Recoil. He has also worked on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, bringing to life the battle between Itadori and Choso. His work was so stunning that even Gege Akutami publicly praised him for the animation quality of the fight.

9) Ken Yamamoto

Ken Yamamoto is one of the top animators in the industry right now, bringing some of the most unforgettable moments in anime to life. His work as a key animator on the shocking reveal scene in The Promised Neverland helped launch the series to massive popularity in its first season.

Famed for his dynamic action sequences, Yamamoto is also a master at character animation. His contributions to popular anime titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia, and One Piece Film: Red showcase his versatility as an artist. If a studio is looking for an animator who can handle both action and character animation, he is the right man for the job.

10) Yuya Takahashi

Yuya Takahashi is a name Dragon Ball fans are well acquainted with. Responsible for some of the most hyped scenes in the franchise, Takahashi's animation stood out in Dragon Ball Super. Even among the inconsistent animation quality in some episodes, his sharp and angular style was a highlight of the series.

Takahashi made his debut as an animation supervisor on Dragon Ball Super and has since worked on multiple Dragon Ball projects, including the Broly movie and Dragon Ball Daima. He has also worked on the One Piece franchise, contributing to films like One Piece Film: Gold and Stampede.

The animation quality of the fights in Stampede is truly on another level, with Zoro vs. Fujitora leaving fans eager to see him work on the One Piece anime next. For now, however, it is Dragon Ball fans who are enjoying his cinematic animation style in Daima, where he makes classic transformations like Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 4 look incredible and just as hype-inducing as ever.

