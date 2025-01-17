5 best anime series Fortnite needs to collaborate with (& 5 series they should skip entirely)

Anime has become a worldwide phenomenon, and iconic characters like Naruto and Goku have become integral to pop culture. Fortnite has capitalized on this viral popularity, successfully partnering with the anime industry to introduce characters from series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia.

However, there are a plethora of anime series that contain iconic characters who could be an interesting addition to the vibrant gameplay of Fortnite. Some of these series feel tailor-made for Fortnite, with exciting characters and stunning visuals. There are also series that might not fit the game’s dynamic and should be avoided.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and only reflects the author's opinion.

Bleach and 4 other anime series Fortnite should collaborate with

Trending

1) One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is one of the most popular anime series of all time, boasting a vast universe, iconic characters, and thrilling capabilities. Its popularity has only grown in recent years, with the Netflix live-action series boosting its appeal as an ideal candidate for a Fortnite collaboration.

Fortnite could introduce skins of Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, or Shanks and include emotes mimicking Luffy’s Gum-Gum powers, such as his iconic Gear 5 transformation and Zoro’s three-sword style technique. A special themed map inspired by key locations in One Piece, such as Marineford, Wano, and Egghead, could offer fans the chance to relive some of the series' most iconic moments.

2) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer’s breathtaking animation, intense battles, and worldwide popularity make it a prime candidate for a Fortnite collaboration. The series features iconic characters such as Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Rengoku, and others, who could be introduced as skins, each with special emotes highlighting their unique abilities and characteristics.

A Demon Slayer-themed map, possibly featuring a forest or the Infinity Castle itself crawling with demons, could offer thrilling PvE experiences to players. The series’ iconic Nichirin swords would be a perfect addition to Fortnite’s weapon roster and would further enhance the playing experience.

3) Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As part of the Big Three anime, Bleach boasts iconic, stylish characters, a thrilling power system, and high-energy battles, making it an ideal candidate for a Fortnite collaboration. Skins of characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Byakuya Kuchiki could be paired with their signature weapons, such as Ichigo’s Zangetsu or Byakuya’s Senbonzakura.

Bleach’s larger-than-life characters and vibrant visuals would fit seamlessly into Fortnite, making this collaboration successful. The game could also feature a map inspired by iconic locations like the Soul Society or Hueco Mundo and include an epic PvE challenge where players battle against hollows.

4) One Punch Man

Saitama (Image via Madhouse Animation)

One Punch Man has become a global sensation, celebrated for its blend of humor, intense battles, and laid-back yet unbeatable protagonist, Saitama. Introducing Saitama into Fortnite would add an entertaining twist, letting players take on challenges as the invincible hero.

Players with the Saitama skin could take on PvE battles against those sporting the Goku skin, fueling the timeless debate over who is stronger. Supporting characters such as Genos, Garou, Fubuki, and Tatsumaki could also add more diversity to the game. The anime’s comedic tone aligns perfectly with Fortnite’s vibe, making this a fun collaboration that fans would love.

5) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter characters (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter has a rich legacy in the anime community. Its unforgettable characters and vibrant universe make it an excellent fit for a collaboration with Fortnite. Skins of fan-favorite characters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Hisoka would be a massive hit among fans. Their emotes or mechanics, inspired by their unique Nen abilities, would add depth to the game.

A map inspired by key locations from the anime, such as Greed Island or Heavens Arena, would be an exciting prospect, with PvE challenges involving Chimera Ants or Nen trials, allowing fans to battle it out. Hunter x Hunter's vibe and characters blend perfectly with Fortnite’s dynamic style, making their collaboration a success.

Gintama and 4 other anime series Fortnite should entirely skip collaborating with

1) Gintama

Gintoki Sakata (Image via Sunrise)

Gintama is the king of parody, known for its fourth-wall-breaking humor. However, this distinct comedic style makes it difficult to adapt to Fortnite. While characters like Gintoki and Shinapchi are undeniably entertaining and relatable, their comedic nature doesn’t align well with the combat-focused nature of the game.

Apart from Gintoki, Gintama lacks a roster of standout characters that would truly captivate players, making the collaboration feel underwhelming. The absence of high-energy action scenes and larger-than-life heroes also doesn't mesh well with Fortnite's exciting, combat-focused gameplay.

2) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shinji Ikari (Image via Studio Gainax)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a masterpiece of storytelling and symbolism, but its complex themes might be lost on Fortnite’s player base. The series’ mechas, like the iconic EVA units, are too large to integrate into Fortnite’s format, and PvE can be challenging to implement.

Evangelion’s gritty atmosphere and complex characters clash with Fortnite's upbeat and larger-than-life characters, making this collaboration unlikely to capture players' attention and be received poorly.

3) Death Note

Light Yagami and Ryuk (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note is arguably the best psychological thriller in anime history. It is renowned for its cat-and-mouse chase between Light Yagami and L. However, the anime’s focus on intricate mind games and strategic battles doesn’t align well with Fortnite’s fast-paced, action-packed battle royale model.

A collaboration between Death Note and Fortnite would struggle to offer engaging gameplay. While the skins of characters like Light, L, or Ryuk might appeal to diehard fans, these characters are better suited to intellectual duels than physical combat, making them awkward fits for a battle royale setting.

4) Vinland Saga

Thorfinn (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga is a highly popular series rooted in violence and history, carrying a serious and dramatic tone. Despite its medieval Viking setting, the anime follows Thorfinn, a character who staunchly rejects violence, making a collaboration with Fortnite seem like a losing gamble.

An adult Thorfinn opposes fighting and all forms of violence, so adding him to a battle royale would be a misfit. While Vinland Saga offers compelling violence and intricate world-building, it doesn't align with Fortnite's fast-paced action and larger-than-life characters like Goku and Naruto.

5) Monster

Johan Liebert (Image via Madhouse)

Monster is a psychological thriller involving dark, twisted characters and complex motives. While the series is one of the best in the entire genre, it might not be the type of collaboration Fortnite could profit from. The characters in this series are grounded, and the narrative is too slow-paced.

The anime lacks the fast-paced action and larger-than-life characters necessary to shine in Fortnite. Despite featuring some of the most well-written characters in anime, Dr. Tenma and Johan Liebert will not make for exciting skins that gamers would want to play, making this a collaboration Fortnite should avoid.

Final thoughts

Fortnite has already collaborated with some of the biggest anime, and its wild success proves that fans of the game want to see more such collaborations in the future. Thus, Fortnite should target series that resonate with the game's young audience, helping it attract more players. Knowledge of which anime series to choose is key for these collaborations to succeed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback