Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 is scheduled to be released on July 5, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX, and later on BS Nippon and other Japanese networks. The episode will also be digitally available on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.
Based on Naru Narumi's original manga series, the anime is one of the exciting rom-com titles in the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Its detailed trailer and synopsis have already sparked interest among many fans. As a result, many viewers are eager to see Naoto's story.
Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 exact release date and time for every region
According to the anime's official website, Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 will premiere on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 1 am JST. Due to time zone differences, many viewers around the world will be able to watch it a day earlier on Friday, July 4, 2025. However, the staff has not provided details about the international streaming schedule.
Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 release date and time, based on the Japanese broadcast schedule, are listed below.
Where to watch Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1?
Anime lovers in Japan can catch the television broadcast of the series' premiere episode on Tokyo MX. Furthermore, the episode will air on BS Nippon, Television Kanagawa, Sun Television, and AT-X. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on FOD and TVer.
Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, CIS, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.
The plot of Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse anime
Following the original narrative of Naru Narumi's manga, the rom-com anime focuses on Naoto Watari, a high school student living with his younger sister, Suzushiro, at their aunt's house. Interestingly, Naoto happens to dote on his sister to the point that he gives up dating, part-time jobs, and friendships.
However, everything changes one day when Naoto's childhood friend, Satsuki Tachibana, transfers to his school. Naoto remembers Satsuki's past misdeeds. The anime depicts Naoto's life as he is manipulated by his sister, childhood friend, and classmate.
What to expect in Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1? (speculative)
Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse episode 1 will likely begin the adaptation with chapter 1 (The Day Peace Starts Falling Apart) of Naru Narumi's rom-com manga and introduce the main characters, including Naoto Watari, his sister Suzushiro, and Naoto's nemesis Satsuki Tachibana.
The first episode will show Naoto's obsession with his sister and his unexpected reunion with Satsuki. Furthermore, the episode will set the stage for the rest of the season. It remains to be seen if the episode will cover only chapter 1 and end with an enticing cliffhanger.
