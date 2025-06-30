Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The debut season of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun aired during the Winter 2020 lineup. After a five-year wait, the much-anticipated sequel returned in Winter 2025. Now, part 2 of the sequel is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2025, following just a one-season gap.

Adapted from the acclaimed manga written by Iro and illustrated by Aida, the new season is once again being produced by Studio Lerche and will continue the supernatural adventures of Hanako, Nene, and co right from where part 1 left off.

With the release date drawing near, excitement among fans is steadily building. Here's a complete breakdown of the premiere details, including release dates, streaming platforms, and other essential information.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

A key visual from the part 2 trailer (Image via Lerche)

As previously stated, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible to most international fans earlier on the same day.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 5 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 6 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 6 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 6 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 6 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, July 6 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1?

Aoi in the trailer (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 will premiere on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

In Japan, part 2 of this sequel will also be accessible for streaming on various platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

For international viewers, this Summer 2025 anime can be streamed on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, which provide worldwide access.

A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2

Season 2 of the supernatural, school-themed Shonen anime Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun took viewers deeper into the unique world of Hanako and Nene. It begins with the Three Clock Keepers Arc, introducing the No. 1 of the School’s Seven Wonders, and revealing Akane Aoi as one of the three No. 1 Clock Keepers.

The story then transitions into the Summer Lights Arc, where Nene uncovers more about Hanako’s past as Yugi Amane.

The latter half of the season focuses on the Picture Perfect Arc, during which the No. 4 School Wonders, Shijima Mei, is introduced. Nene and Kou become trapped inside Shijima’s painting and navigate their way out, confronting Hanako, Mitsuba, Tsukasa, and Shijima along the way.

Throughout these events, Nene and Kou also discover the truth about Nene’s short lifespan and the fate awaiting her, prompting them to begin searching for a way to change it.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 (speculative)

As the first part of season 2 concluded with Nene, Kou, and Hanako determined to find a way to save Nene from her looming fate of dying within the year, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 episode 1 is expected to delve deeper into their efforts to change her destiny.

With Shijima advising Nene to seek help from Akane and the No. 1 Wonders, who govern time, the premiere may focus on the trio turning to them for guidance. Part 2 is likely to pick up right where part 1 left off, continuing into the Sacrifice of the Grim Reaper Arc.

