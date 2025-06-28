My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Also known as Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru, the first season, which aired during Winter 2022, quickly captured fans’ hearts with its charm and heartfelt story. Following its widespread success, the long-awaited sequel is finally returning as part of the Summer 2025 lineup.

Adapted from the popular manga by Shinichi Fukuda, season 2 is once again being produced by Studio CloverWorks. The story will pick up right where season 1 left off, continuing to explore the deepening relationship between Marin and Gojo as they dive further into Marin’s evolving cosplay adventures.

With the premiere just around the corner, excitement is running high. Here’s a full breakdown of the season 2 release information, including broadcast and streaming schedules, and other key details.

Trending

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Marin's confession to Gojo at the end of season 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

As previously mentioned, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Saturday, July 5, at varying times.

The release timings for My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, July 5 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, July 5 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, July 5 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, July 5 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, July 5 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 5 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, July 5 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6 12:30 AM

Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1?

Marin and Gojo in season 2 trailer (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 will air in Japan on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Additional airings of this Summer 2025 anime will follow on AT-X later the same day at 10 PM JST, with other networks set to broadcast the episode at later dates.

For international fans, the premiere will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, offering availability for viewers worldwide.

A brief recap of My Dress-Up Darling season 1

Season 1 of the romance Seinen anime My Dress-Up Darling introduces the budding relationship between Gojo Wakana and Marin Kitagawa. Gojo, a high school student passionate about crafting hina dolls, leads a quiet and solitary life due to his unconventional interests.

That changes when he crosses paths with Marin, his lively, outgoing, and popular classmate who’s also an avid otaku with a love for cosplay. Despite their contrasting personalities, the two form an unexpected connection when Marin discovers Gojo’s talent and asks him to make costumes for her cosplays.

As they work together, their shared passions draw them closer, and Marin gradually develops feelings for Gojo.

What to expect in My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Marin and Gojo’s relationship blossoming in season 1, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 1 is expected to pick up right where the story left off. The premiere will likely continue following their shared journey of creating cosplays, highlighting their deepening bond.

As their connection grows stronger and leans more into romance, the first episode may lay the groundwork for further emotional development between the two. Marin’s feelings for Gojo are likely to intensify, and this season may finally begin to explore Gojo’s emotions in return, possibly even building toward mutual confessions.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More