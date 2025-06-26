Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official platforms, Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 12:55 AM JST. It is an original anime project created by Fujiko Sakuno, Hideya Takahashi, and Akutō Satō, brought to life by studio David Production.

Riding the wave of growing anticipation, the series also inspired a manga adaptation written by Sakuno and illustrated by Kyūjo Matsumoto, which began serialization on Kodansha's Morning Two website in February 2025.

With the premiere fast approaching, here's a detailed breakdown of release information, streaming details, and everything else fans need to know before diving into the series.

Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

A key visual from the anime (Image via David Production)

As mentioned above, Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1, titled "Never Admit Defeat, Even in Death! The Yankee Stands in Denji Heiankyo!," is scheduled to be released on various Japanese TV platforms on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Due to time zone differences, the release time will be earlier for most international fans, making the premiere accessible earlier on Wednesday at varying times

The release timings for Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 8:55 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 10:55 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 11:55 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, July 2 3:55 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, July 2 5:55 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 2 9:25 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, July 2 11:55 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, July 3 1:25 AM

Where to watch Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1?

Takeru and Tsukimiya (Image via David Production)

Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 is set to air across various television platforms in Japan. The first telecast is set under Fuji TV’s "+Ultra" slot, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 12:55 AM JST. Later broadcasts will follow on Kansai TV on the same day, at 2:15 AM JST, and on Tokai TV on Sunday, July 6, at 1:45 AM JST.

This Summer 2025 anime will become available on streaming sites in Japan, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, D Anime Store, Hulu, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and others, from Thursday, July 3, after 12 PM JST.

For international audiences, Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 2.

A brief synopsis of Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse is an action-fantasy isekai series that follows Takeru Narihira, a delinquent high schooler and loner who’s captivated by a mysterious girl named Tsukimiya he sees in his dreams.

After a sudden accident, Takeru is isekai-ed to Denji Heian-kyou, a futuristic alternate version of the historical Heian-kyō (Kyoto’s ancient name as Japan’s capital in the Heian era). This new world blends advanced technology with mysticism and exists under the protection of the legendary onmyouji, Abe no Seimei. In a surprising twist, Takeru finds that Tsukimiya is real and lives in this world.

Takeru, in the trailer (Image via David Production)

However, their fated encounter is abruptly cut short when a dark mist known as Yamikaoru appears, unleashing deadly Oni monsters. Both Takeru and Tsukimiya are killed, but Takeru mysteriously reawakens in Denji Heian-kyou, alive once more.

Realizing he possesses the ability to rewind time, Takeru vows to change Tsukimiya’s fate. To do so, he seeks out Abe no Seimei to train in onmyōjutsu, the mystical techniques of this world, determined to become an onmyouji himself and uncover more about this strange, new world.

What to expect in Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1? (speculative)

Onmyou Kaiten Re:Birth Verse episode 1 is expected to introduce audiences to Takeru’s transition from his ordinary life into an unfamiliar new realm. The debut episode will likely establish the foundation of the narrative, exploring how Takeru’s story begins and the events that lead to his arrival in Denji Heian-kyou.

A key focus is anticipated to be Tsukimiya, Takeru’s dream crush, until she becomes real. Upon reincarnating in this new era, as a stranger with no known origin, Takeru is naturally viewed with suspicion, even by Tsukimiya herself.

Episode 1 of this original anime is set to explore Takeru’s early struggles as he adjusts to a strange new environment, only to be shaken further by a sudden attack from the Oni-monsters, which will catalyze his transformation and the start of his journey.

