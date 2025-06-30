  • home icon
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more 

By Ayush Rajan
Modified Jun 30, 2025 08:30 GMT
Sakuta and Touko as seen in the anime
Sakuta and Touko as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 is scheduled for release on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series will be broadcast on local channels such as Tokyo MX, ABC, GTV, BS11, and more, shortly after which global audiences can find it on Crunchyroll.

The opening theme, titled Snowdrop, is produced by Conton Candy, while the ending theme, Suiheisen wa Boku no Furukizu, is sung by the voice actors themselves. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will continue following Sakuta’s adventures with Adolescence Syndrome, as he runs into a girl dressed as Santa Claus, whom only he can see.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 release date and time

As mentioned, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will initially run on Japanese channels on their late-night anime slots, shortly after which international fans will be able to watch it.

Depending on the global location, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will be released at different points on Saturday, from morning to later at night. The specific timings are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:30 amSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
British Summer Time03:30 pmSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Central European Summer Time04:30 pmSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:00 pmSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Philippine Time10:30 pmSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayJuly 05, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayJuly 06, 2025
Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will first air on Japanese television networks such as Tokyo MX, ABC, GTV, BS11, and AT-X. Similar to the first season, the upcoming series will be simulcast, meaning it will be available for international viewers to stream.

Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming rights for the anime, and while no specific release timing has been revealed, it is likely to go online shortly after it comes out in Japan. The anime will originally only be released in the subtitled format, and no details regarding a dub in English or other languages have been shared at the time of writing.

A brief recap of the Rascal Does Not Dream series

Sakuta, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)
The Rascal Does Not Dream anime is a coming-of-age drama with supernatural elements. It follows Sakuta Azusagawa, an easygoing boy who encounters a beautiful girl in a bunny girl costume named Mai Sakurajima. To his surprise, he is the only one capable of seeing her because she has been erased from the memory of others.

Sakuta soon finds that his unique predicament is attributed to a condition called Adolescence Syndrome, a supernatural occurrence triggered by individuals' internal turmoil and emotional instability. The only way to cure it is by resolving the underlying issues, often leading to difficult situations where characters are forced to confront their traumas.

Mai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio CloverWorks)
What only starts with Mai soon extends to several other girls, as Sakuta becomes embroiled in their lives and assists them in returning to normalcy. So far, the Rascal Does Not Dream series has had one seasonal anime and three movies.

The final movie, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, brought the focus on Sakuta, as he faced struggles of his own due to his complicated home life and the return of his mother. The conclusion of the movie also teased the upcoming series, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 (speculative)?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will likely start by showcasing Sakuta as a newly joined University Student. While spending his days leisurely, he will attempt to balance his relationship with Mai, who is shooting at faraway locations.

The first episode will then introduce Touko Kirishima, a girl wearing a Santa Claus costume who can only be seen by Sakuta. As part of her gifts, this mysterious person hands out Adolescence Syndrome to those around her, including many of Sakuta’s friends.

At the same time, a trend known as #dreaming becomes popular, where people start dreaming of future events that seem like prophecies. Hence, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 will feature the appearance of both beloved old characters and fascinating new ones, while setting up the main themes for the upcoming arc.

