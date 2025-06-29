Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere on on Friday, July 04, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode can be found on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer and Crunchyroll. Creepy Nuts composed the opening theme "Mirage".

The first episode will pick up from where the episode 13 ended, with Ko determined to turn into a vampire and Nazuma equally inclined to make him fall in love with her. Fans can expect to learn the complexities involved in this process and witness Ko and Nazuna bond further towards this goal.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 release date and time

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, July 04, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be releasing at different points on Friday, i.e., from the morning up until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Friday July 04, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday July 04, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Friday July 04, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Friday July 04, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Friday July 04, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday July 04, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday July 04, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Saturday July 05, 2025

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 1

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 will first be available in Japan on its various televsion networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode and will do so shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.

Additionally, those attending Anime Expo 2025 on July 05, 2025 will get a sneak peek at Call of the Night season 2 episode 2.

A brief recap of Call of the Night season 1

Nazuna Nanakusa (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night Season 1 introduced 14 year old protagonist Ko Yamori. Disenchanted with daily life and suffering from insomnia, Ko begins to wander the streets at night in hopes of stumbling upon that gives him meaning. As fate would have it, he runs into Nazuna Nanakusa, a mysterious and eccentric vampire.

Intriguied by her, he seeks her out night after night after she shows him how freeing the night can be. Nazuna offers him respite from what troubles him. With each encounter, he becomes fascinated with the idea of becoming a vampire himself. However, to do that, he must first fall in love with one, i.e., Nazuna.

After quite a bit of hesitation and contemplation, the end of season 1 sees Ko decide to become a vampire by falling for Nazuna. At the other end, Nazuna is equally determined to have him fall for her.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 (speculative)

Nazuna and Ko (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 will likely pick up from where the previous installment ended - Ko and Nazuna's final decisions. Given how season 1 ended, the episode will likely off with an immediate test of Ko and Nazuna's convictions. This will be due to the presence of other vampires and a very possible reintroduction of the vampire hunter in Anko Uguisu.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 1 is also likely to delve into Nazuna's origin story, given she has no memory of it which will also serve as a weakness for her. At the other end, Anko will play a part in challenging Ko's budding feelings for Nazuna and his decision to truly become what she is.

Also read:

