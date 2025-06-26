Manga Mirai adds Viz Media titles ahead of Anime Expo 2025 debut

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, 33 USA Inc. informed Sportskeeda Anime that Manga Mirai will be bringing Viz Media titles to the platform ahead of Anime Expo 2025. The digital manga platform also announced the details for its Anime Expo 2025 debut.

Manga Mirai is a digital manga platform launched by NTT DOCOMO, MyAnimeList Co. Ltd., Akatsuki Group, and MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. When the platform was launched in March 2025, it featured titles from Kodansha and Square Enix. Now, the platform has also added Viz Media titles.

Viz Media titles now available on Manga Mirai

Luffy and his friends in One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

As of June 24, Manga Mirai has begun distributing Viz Media titles on its platform. This move will effectively see the platform bring in approximately 4,000 volumes of manga content in stages, including iconic series such as One Piece and Naruto, as well as recent fan-favorites like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Call of the Night, Uzumaki, and Komi Can’t Communicate.

Uzumaki and Komi Can’t Communicate manga will be added to the platform on July 1, 2025.

Komi Shouko as seen in Komi Can't Communicate (Image via Shogakukan)

To commemorate the launch of Viz Media titles, the digital manga platform will be holding an “Adapted to Anime” campaign in July, offering 50% off on all volumes of eight recent VIZ Media titles adapted into anime.

The titles include My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Witch Watch, Me & Roboco, Sakamoto Days, Kaiju No. 8, Dandadan, Call of the Night, and Dr. Stone.

With these additions, the platform's digital manga library will see a significant expansion, reaching approximately 20,000 volumes by August 2025.

Manga Mirai to make its debut at Anime Expo 2025

Manga Mirai will be making its debut at Anime Expo 2025. To commemorate its first appearance, the company will host a special booth filled with interactive experiences that bring its theme, “Building the Future of Manga Culture Together,” to life. The company is set to have its WF6 booth open from July 3 - 6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone (Image via Shueisha)

The booth is set to feature:

Manga Corner: Anime fans will have the chance to read printed manga for free.

Manga Mirai Experience Station: Visitors can try out the digital service using the iPads provided at the booth.

Manga-Themed Photo Spot: Visitors can step into the world of manga with the immersive photo area.

Manga Mirai Gacha: Attendees who create an account on the platform will be eligible to try their luck at the gacha machine.

Exclusive Character Merchandise: Visitors who purchase titles on the platform will receive a special gift. Unfortunately, the supplies are limited, hence fans need to be quick to claim their exclusive items at the booth.

