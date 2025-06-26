Black Clover anime's return likely as Weekly Shonen Jump set to reveal "exciting information"

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, reports online claimed that Black Clover anime is slated to receive "exciting information" in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32/2025. While the source has yet to reveal the information, the magazine issue will be out on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Black Clover, written by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump but later transferred to Jump GIGA. Studio Pierrot picked up the series for an anime adaptation that saw the animation studio release a television anime and a movie.

Weekly Shonen Jump to reveal "exciting information" on Black Clover anime

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, multiple reliable leakers on X (formerly Twitter) reported that Black Clover anime is set to receive "exciting information" in the 32nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 2025.

As per the leakers, while they did not have any details about the information, the report was from a reliable Japanese blog.

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32/2025 is set to be released on Monday, July 7, 2025. However, fans can expect to learn the new information through leaks revealed online a few days before the magazine's official release.

With the manga having completed 10 years since its serialization, fans can expect the new information to be about the anime's return.

Fans' reaction to the Black Clover anime's likely return

Most fans were too excited by the possibility of the anime's return. However, considering the number of times such announcements have ended up as false reports, they weren't certain if they should be happy or lower their expectations.

Liebe as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some fans even believed that the anime's delayed return announcement might have been why the manga hasn't announced its 10th anniversary celebration plans.

"I’ve been waiting too damn long bro please!," one fan said.

"Please, we need it. I don't know what to do? Be happy or lower my expectations," another fan added.

"Please be seasonal," another fan said.

"Exciting" only for it to another exhib.........," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans were concerned about what the anime's return could mean for the animation studio. As they weren't sure about Studio Pierrot handling multiple projects simultaneously, they wished for the series to become seasonal.

Lastly, other fans decided to remain cautious, as there was a chance that the "exciting information" could be about an exhibition announcement instead of the anime's return.

