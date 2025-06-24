Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime confirms October 2025 premiere and more staff with new trailer

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime unveiled a teaser promotional video, confirming the October 2025 debut. The short clip also revealed more staff members for the anime.

Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime is based on author Matsuura and illustrator Keepout's eponymous fantasy light novel series. Fujimi Shobo serialized the novels from March 2018 to October 2022 for nine volumes. The series also has an ongoing manga adaptation with Yutaka Ohhori's art.

Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime's release information comes with a new PV

According to the new teaser trailer from the official staff, the Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime will begin its broadcast on Tokyo MX and other networks starting October 2025. More information about the anime's exact release date will be announced later.

The promotional video gives a glimpse of Ellen's life as the daughter of the legendary hero, Rovel, and the primordial Queen, Origin. The trailer also previews the character voices of Ellen, Rovel, and Origin. The short PV not only showcases the main cast but also highlights the fantasy setting.

The fantasy anime stars Seria Fukagawa would voice Ellen, a young girl from Japan who is reincarnated as a half-spirit in a new world. Kazuyuki Okitsu voices Rovel, Ellen's father, who happens to be a legendary hero. The other cast member is Mai Nakahara, who voices Origin, the Queen, and the Ruler of all elements. More cast will be announced later.

Riki Fukushima directs the Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime at J.C. Staff, with Toko Machida handling the series scripts. Mina Osawa, who has previously worked on the I Have a Crush At Work, is designing the characters.

The newly announced additional cast members include, Misaki Umase as the music composer, Si Man Wei as the art director, Moe Sudo as the color key artist, Kabu Yoshinari as the photography director, Honami Yamagishi as the editor, Jin Aketagawa as the sound director, Magic Capsule in sound production, and Nippon Columbia in the show's music production.

A brief synopsis of the Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits anime

Elle, Rovel, and Origin in the PV (Image via J.C.Staff)

Based on the original light novel series, the title follows the story of a young girl, Elle, who is reincarnated as a half-spirit.

Interestingly, Elle's father, Rovel, is a legendary hero, while her mother, Origin, is the Queen and the ruler of the spirits. Additionally, the young girl inherits incredible powers to manipulate the elements. As such, the series will focus on Elle's adventures.

