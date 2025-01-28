A Bleach remake has always been on fans' wishlist, especially after how Studio Pierrot and its subsidiary studio, Pierrot Films, have done justice to the Thousand-year Blood War arc's anime adaptation. With enhanced animation quality and modern art, a remake could reimagine the previous arcs depicted in the original anime.

Recently, the official staff posted a special video to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, highlighting the nostalgic moments from the original anime with modern animation and art. That video piqued fans' curiosity and they hoped for a Bleach remake.

While the 20th anniversary video didn't confirm the remake, a recent interview clip from NHK Broadcasting, featuring the behind-the-scenes of Thousand-year Blood War's production, and bits from the producer Yoshihiko Tominaga, confirmed how important the Bleach franchise is to Pierrot Films.

In fact, the interview suggested that the subsidiary studio was made for Bleach. That's why, Pierrot Films could potentially focus on the Bleach remake to extend the show's popularity after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime adaptation's conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects author's opinions.

Exploring why a Bleach remake could be an ideal future plan for Pierrot Films

Recently, Pierrot and its subsidiary studio, Pierrot Films, were featured on NHK World Japan's docuseries, ANIME MANGA EXPLOSION. The special program primarily focused on the anime adaptations of Tite Kubo's Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War arc and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, providing fans with the exclusive behind-the-scene secrets of the production.

It was revealed during the event that Pierrot's new division, Pierrot Films, was created by producer Yoshihiko Tominaga, with a team built for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime's production. Previously, in an interview with the Men's Non-no magazine, Tominaga explained that he intended to create high-quality anime in a short time after analyzing the industry.

In other words, he wanted to show a new Pierrot to everyone. Speaking about the anime market in the latest NHK World Japan's docuseries, Yoshihiko Tominaga mentioned how Pierrot wasn't skilled at delivering high-quality series and selling them globally. That's why, Tominaga recruited skilled animators outside the company to expand the staff working on each episode of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 3 (Image via Pierrot Films)

Moreover, Tominaga extended the production schedule for the series from under a year to more than a year and a half to enhance overall animation quality. In addition, the producer explained that there won't be any more excuses about budget or time under Pierrot Films.

From Tominaga's comments in the interview, it's evident how Pierrot Films wants to envision their projects starting with Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War (cour 3 and 4). Besides not compromising the quality, the studio won't be thinking too much about the budget. Most importantly, the interview suggested that the core team in Pierrot Films is made for Bleach.

That's why, a Bleach remake in the future could serve as a passion project for the staff involved in the studio. As fans would know, there's plenty to explore in Tite Kubo's franchise, even after the Thousand-year Blood War anime adaptation's conclusion. The studio could easily adapt light novels, like Can't Fear Your Own World, We Do KNOT Always Love You, Spirits Are Forever With You, and others.

Ichigo and Rukia, as seen in the 20th-anniversary video (Image via Pierrot Films)

However, the best way to relive the nostalgia and extend the series' popularity would be to green-lit a Bleach remake. As mentioned, the latest video for the 20th anniversary showed how the original series would look under modern animation technology. In fact, the series could add new bits to expand the universe, under Pierrot Films' extended production schedule.

Moreover, Tite Kubo was once asked on his official Klub Outside blog whether a Bleach remake would be released in the future. While Kubo mentioned there were no such plans, he said he would love to make it happen. In other words, Tite Kubo is open to the idea of a remake.

Conclusion

Even though Yoshihiko Tominaga hasn't explicitly revealed that there would be a Bleach remake, the producer's vision for Pierrot's subsidiary studio, and the fact that the animators in the studio are essentially a team built for the Thousand-year Blood War arc's animation, give fans a good indication that remake of the original series could be possible in the future.

