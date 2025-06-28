10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked

The Summer 2025 anime season is officially underway, and it features one of the most exciting lineups seen in recent years - packed with long-awaited adaptations to highly anticipated sequels, along with a few potential surprise hits.

Every new anime season brings with it a flood of new shows, few of which emerge as the highlights of the season, while others get dropped just three episodes in. Occasionally, a season as a whole turns out to be underwhelming, despite having a few diamonds in the rough.

Such was the case with the Spring 2025 anime season, which unfortunately failed to live up to expectations. However, given how stacked the lineup is for the Summer 2025 anime season, it's hard to imagine the shows not living up to the hype.

With that being said, let us now take a look at the 10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ranking the 10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime

10) Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2 (image via TMS Entertainment)

Set to release on July 10, 2025, the second part of Dr. Stone's final season is understandably hyped up by both longtime fans as well as newcomers to the series.

The fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime, titled Science Future, was split into three cours, with the first one airing on January 9, 2025.

The upcoming second cour, which will cover the manga's South America arc, will see Senku and his team heading to South America - the point of origin of the first worldwide petrification event.

9) Grand Blue Season 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Grand Blue Season 2 (Image via Zero-G and Liber)

After seven long years, the sequel to Kenji Inoue's Grand Blue anime is finally here. In an announcement that shook the internet to its core, the ultimate alcohol-fueled, college-life fever dream was slated to return to the screens on July 8, 2025.

The hype for the anime's upcoming season is undeniably through the roof, and rightfully so. After all, Grand Blue has been labeled as one of the most iconic comedy anime to have graced the anime world.

And while not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season, it will undoubtedly bring the same mix of outrageous and over-the-top comedy, otherworldly facial expressions, as well as moments of genuine emotional depth.

8) Gachiakuta

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Gachiakuta (Image via Bones Films)

Gachiakuta is shaping up to be a breakout hit of the ongoing Summer 2025 season, and for good reason.

Set in a dystopian wasteland full of junk and corruption, the story follows an orphan named Rudo, whose life takes a sharp turn for the worse when he gets charged with the murder of his foster father and thrown into the Abyss - where anything (including people) is discarded when considered to be trash.

After surviving a deadly encounter in the Abyss, Rudo gets a second chance at life and getting his revenge on his foster father's killer.

7) Sakamoto Days Part 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Sakamoto Days part 2 (image via TMS Entertainment)

The second part of the Sakamoto Days anime is set to release on July 15, 2025, and is expected to cover the latter half of the Death Row Prisoners arc as well as the JCC Transfer Exams arc.

While it was mostly considered to be a decent adaptation of the manga, it's hard to deny that the anime fell short of expectations. Regardless, fans of the manga are excited to witness the continuation of the anime in the Summer 2025 season.

6) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity may not score points for originality in its plot, but what sets it apart from other romcoms is its execution. It's a slow-burn romance between a delinquent and a beautiful, elegant girl, which turned out to be quite sweet and heartfelt.

While it may not win any awards for anime of the year, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity will likely be the comfort anime of the season.

5) Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is back with a brand new installment titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus - and fans couldn't be any more excited.

To be precise, this is the second part of the series' University arc, where Sakuta encounters Touko Kirishima - a girl dressed as Santa Claus. However, when faced with multiple versions of Touko, Sakuta must figure out which one is the real one in order to protect Mai from a looming danger.

4) Call of the Night Season 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Call of the Night Season 2 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Set to release on July 4, 2025, Call of the Night season 2 will see Ko Yamori, a 14-year-old insomniac, growing more committed to his goal of becoming a vampire, for which he first needs to fall in love with Nazuna, the eccentric and endearing vampire who first introduced Ko to the allure of the night.

However, falling in love is more easier said than done for Ko, especially since he doesn't understand the first thing about love. And with new characters joining the fray, things are about to get a whole lot more complicated.

3) Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (image via Production I.G)

Upon its debut, Kaiju No. 8 took the anime industry by storm. The story revolved around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old man who had all but given up on his lifelong goal of joining the elite Defense Force to protect humanity from monstrous kaiju.

That is, until a couple of freak encounters with the rogue beasts gave him the ability to transform into a humanoid kaiju. And due to his newfound powers, Kafka fights back against the monsters terrorizing Japan by becoming the very thing he swore to destroy.

The upcoming second season of the anime, which is set to release on July 19, 2025, will undoubtedly take the series to a whole new level, promising bigger battles, deeper conspiracies, and brand new characters.

2) Dandadan Season 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - Dandadan Season 2 (image via Science SARU)

Dandadan's first season achieved levels of success not many saw coming in the anime industry. As such, a second season was imminent - and Studio Science SARU wasted little time in announcing it.

Set to release on July 4, 2025, Dandadan's second season is expected to crank things up a notch - which means more supernatural villains, high-octane action, and of course, more of Okarun and Momo's chaotic dynamic and unmatched chemistry.

1) My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Most anticipated Summer 2025 anime - My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

After nearly three years, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is finally set to return to the screens on July 6, 2025. The first season was a surprise hit in the anime world, by being both wholesome and surprisingly mature about cosplay culture and teenage romance.

While season 2 will feature brand new cosplays and new characters, it's also expected to highlight Marin's deeper insecurities and her feelings for Gojo. Whatever ends up happening in this season, it'll definitely be a ride fans will remember for years to come.

Final Thoughts

Featuring all the aforementioned titles and many more, the Summer 2025 anime season is a mixed bag of highly anticipated sequels and new adaptations - one that'll leave a mark on the industry once everything's said and done.

