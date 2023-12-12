Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film's new PV marks the end of the High School Arc

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Aniplex streamed the final promotional video of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film, marking the end of the High School arc. The film is one of two in the sequel anime project for the Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series, which the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai television anime adapted.

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film has already opened in Japanese theaters on Friday, December 1, 2023, ranking in at #4 on its opening weekend’s box office charts. The film then dropped to #8 over the weekend but still gained respectable ticket sales numbers considering this drop in rankings.

Aniplex has also announced that those who view Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid in theaters during the film’s third week of release will receive a bonus character illustration. The illustration is specifically a mini-colored paper character illustration and was drawn by the film’s character designer, Satomi Tamura.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film releases new PV in second week of theatrical release

The aforementioned preview for the film is roughly 60 seconds long and focuses on several characters present in the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid film. Characters whose major roles in the series were featured during earlier adaptations can also be seen and are suggested to have a relatively involved role in the film.

The film sold 119 thousand tickets and earned roughly 165 million yen, or approximately 1.11 million USD, in its first three days of release. It then earned around 66 million yen, or roughly 454 thousand USD, in its second-week release, for a cumulative total of about 271 million yen, or 1.86 million USD. The film ranked at #4 on the box office charts in its opening weekend and dropped to #8 in its second.

The aforementioned illustration, which will be handed out during the film’s third week of release, features characters Rio Futaba, Nodoka Toyohama, Kaede Azusagawa, and Shoko Makinohara. It’s currently unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not additional gifts will continue to be given out in later weeks, as well as whether or not there are limited supplies of the illustration.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid will mark the end of the story’s High School arc, with Soichi Masui returning to direct at CloverWorks Studios. Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script for the film. Tamura also returned to design the characters, as mentioned above and served as chief animation director. The original light novels’ sequel arc, entitled the University Student Arc, is confirmed to be inspiring an anime adaptation.

