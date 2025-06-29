Lord of the Mysteries episode 3: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the donghua's official platforms like Tencent, Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 is set to be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. The series will be digitally streamed on Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, and other services, with multi-subtitles.

The premiere, comprised of the first two episodes, explored the beginning of Klein Moretti's journey as a Beyonder in Tingen City, Loen Kingdom. Zhou Mingrui transmigrated into Klein's body, who had ended his life for some unknown reason. Now, as Klein, Zhou Mingrui navigated the steampunk world of Loen, reminiscent of Victorian-era England, and discovered the existence of Beyonders.

Through certain events, Klein joined the Nighthawks and became a Beyonder. He chose the Seer Pathway and completed his first mission with his colleague, Leonard Mitchell. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for Lord of the Mysteries episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of the Mysteries episode 3.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 exact release date and time for every region

Klein Moretti, as seen in the anime (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to Tencent Video and the complete release schedule, Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 10 Chinese Standard Time

However, many interested viewers from the USA and other regions can stream the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 on Friday, July 4, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 release date and time, based on the different time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 7 PM Central Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 9 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 10 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, July 4, 2025 11 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 3 AM Central European Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 4 AM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 7:30 AM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 10 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 11:30 AM

Where to watch Lord of the Mysteries episode 3?

Leonard Mitchell, as seen in the anime (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interested anime lovers can watch the digital streaming of Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 first on Tencent Video, WeTV, and Muse Asia, albeit in selected countries.

An hour later (8 PM PT), the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and India.

Lord of the Mysteries episodes 1 & 2 recap

The Doomsday of Tingen (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The first episode kicked off with scenes from Tingen City's Doomsday, where Klein Moretti fought against a monstrous entity. Following that, the narrative delved into a flashback and showed Zhou Mingrui's transmigration into Klein's body.

Elsewhere, a group of investigators was looking into the gruesome deaths of Welch and Naya, who happened to be Klein's acquaintances from Khoy University. Interestingly, Klein had also ended his life with a gunshot to his temple. Yet, the transmigration process healed the wounds.

That said, Zhou accessed Klein's memories and found out about the Antigonus Family's book, which he and his friends were deciphering. In his diary, Klein had also written that everyone would die, including him. However, he failed to recall his memories from the past few days, including why the original Klein Moretti chose to die.

The fortune-teller in the first episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Nevertheless, Klein went outside and discovered the bustling townsquare. However, he also sensed someone's presence, as if they were following him. Klein ended up in a tent of a fortune-teller, who offered him a Tarot card reading for free. Klein drew the card representing his "present," and it was none other than the zero card, The Fool.

Meanwhile, Klein Moretti decided to enact the same luck ritual and hoped to return to his original world. However, the process landed him in a surreal zone, filled with gray clouds and glistening jewel-like objects. Klein discovered that he could control the realm as he wished. Interestingly, two individuals named Audrey Hall and Alger Wilson were accidentally summoned to the realm.

Klein Moretti hid his identity and went with The Fool as his alias. He also learned about the Beyonders, a complicated power system in the world. Meanwhile, Klein couldn't hold the "gathering" for long. He proposed they would meet every Monday at 3 pm.

The Tarot Gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Afterward, Klein heard a knock on the door and saw Awwa County police officers, Leonard Mitchell and Dunn Smith, who had come to him to inquire about Welch and Naya's deaths. Klein feigned ignorance about many things, including his Transmigration. However, Dunn Smith employed Daly Simone, a "psychic," to probe into his memories.

Daly Simone found nothing except the fact that Klein had truly shot himself and mysteriously survived. The episode also revealed that Dunn Smith, Leonard Mitchell, and Daly Smith were Beyonders, and they belonged to the Nighthawks. Smith also invited Klein to join them as a Beyonder, as they couldn't "babysit" him all the time.

The second episode followed the events from the previous instalment, and saw Klein Moretti join the Nighthawks on Dunn Smith's suggestions. He felt he must learn more about mysticism to return to Earth. Meanwhile, the Nighthawks operated under the cover of Blackthorn Security Company. Klein met Rozanne, the Nighthawks' "receptionist," and a few other members.

Dunn Smith in the first episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Eventually, he met Dunn Smith at his office, who told him about the Beyonders, including how one could ascend Pathways using specially concocted potions. These potions relied on the creation myth, which states that every being is connected to Divinity. Dunn Smith also recommended that Klein choose the Seer pathway.

However, he told him to meet Old Neil once before deciding on it. On Smith's suggestion, Klein went to the Alchemy room and found Neil, who was engrossed in various experiments. At the alchemy room, Klein also discovered a diary of Emperor Roselle, who wrote it in Simplified Chinese.

From the diary, Klein realized how one had to "Internalize" potions. Furthermore, the Roselle stated that the Seer pathway was the best compared to Mystery Pryer. Klein told Neil about his decision to become a "Seer," which prompted the elderly man to prepare the potion.

Klein drinks the Sequence nine Seer potion (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as Klein drank the potion, he gained supernatural abilities to see one's aura (Spirit Vision), among other things. Neil also explained that Klein could use Spirituality on Divine Artifacts like a Dowsing Rod. After choosing the Seer path, Klein met Dunn Smith, who gave him 12 pounds. He also advised him to buy a cane.

After buying a cane, Klein headed to his first mission as a Beyonder of the Nighthawks, accompanied by Leonard Mitchell. Klein had to locate a boy who went missing. Interestingly, the boy was kidnapped by two drunk men, who consumed Beyonder Potions. Klein discovered the boy's location and saw his kidnappers morph into a demonic being.

Leonard Mitchell exercised his Beyonders powers to lull the monster to sleep. Meanwhile, Klein looked at the site and sensed that the original Klein had been to the place. He realized that something must have happened at that site, and it was connected to the missing Antigonus family book. The episode ended with Klein determined to unravel the secrets.

What to expect in Lord of the Mysteries episode 3?

According to the preview video, Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 will see Klein Moretti's encounter with the clown figure he met at the town square.

The "clown," whose identity has yet to be revealed, will likely tell Klein about the corresponding Sequence 8 of Seer. As evident from the video, the Lord of the Mysteries episode 3 will cover the events from chapter 45 of the original Chinese web novel series.

