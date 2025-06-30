With You and the Rain episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, With You and the Rain episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels in Japan. The episode will also be digitally streamed on Ani-One Asia and Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.
Based on Ko Nikaido's manga series, the anime is one of the interesting titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. The series has already impressed many fans with its trailer, teasing an intriguing plot and characters. As such, many fans have been wanting to see the unique bond between Fuji and her pet "dog."
With You and the Rain episode 1 exact release date and time for every region
According to the anime's official website, With You and the Rain episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many fans can watch the episode on Saturday night (July 5, 2025).
Fans must also note that the anime's Japanese broadcast timings will vary from the release times on digital streaming platforms, like Crunchyroll or Ani-One Asia.
With You and the Rain episode 1 release date and time for other regions, as per the show's Japanese broadcast timings, are given below:
Where to watch With You and the Rain episode 1?
Interested anime fans can watch the television broadcast of the first episode on the NUMAnimation block of TV Asahi and its 23 affiliated networks. Additionally, the anime will air its episodes on BS Asahi and AT-X, though at a later time.
Furthermore, viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India can watch With You and the Rain episode 1 on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime lineup.
Additionally, Ani-One Asia has acquired the rights to stream the series. Fans from Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other regions can watch the first episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.
The plot of the With You and the Rain anime
The anime follows Ko Nikaido's original manga series and centers on a woman named Fuj, who comes across a strange creature by the side of the road on a rainy day. Interestingly, the creature resembles a dog.
The creature pleads to be taken in and even offers Fuji an umbrella. Somehow, Fuji becomes interested in the animal and takes it home. As such, the series explores a mellow story about Fuji and her new pet.
What to expect in With You and the Rain episode 1? (speculative)
With You and the Rain episode 1 will likely follow Ko Nikaido's manga and show Fuji's encounter with an unfamiliar "dog" by the side of the road on a rainy morning. Fuji will bring the "dog" home and wonder about how to care for it.
The episode could also showcase other characters besides Fuji and her companion. Overall, fans can expect the first episode to set up the narrative and introduce the main characters.
