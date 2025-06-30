With You and the Rain episode 1: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, With You and the Rain episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels in Japan. The episode will also be digitally streamed on Ani-One Asia and Crunchyroll, with English subtitles.

Ad

Based on Ko Nikaido's manga series, the anime is one of the interesting titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. The series has already impressed many fans with its trailer, teasing an intriguing plot and characters. As such, many fans have been wanting to see the unique bond between Fuji and her pet "dog."

With You and the Rain episode 1 exact release date and time for every region

Fuji's companion, as seen in the anime (Image via Lesprit)

According to the anime's official website, With You and the Rain episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many fans can watch the episode on Saturday night (July 5, 2025).

Ad

Trending

Fans must also note that the anime's Japanese broadcast timings will vary from the release times on digital streaming platforms, like Crunchyroll or Ani-One Asia.

With You and the Rain episode 1 release date and time for other regions, as per the show's Japanese broadcast timings, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 9:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 12:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 1:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 5:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 10 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 2 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch With You and the Rain episode 1?

Fuji, as seen in the anime (Image via Lesprit)

Interested anime fans can watch the television broadcast of the first episode on the NUMAnimation block of TV Asahi and its 23 affiliated networks. Additionally, the anime will air its episodes on BS Asahi and AT-X, though at a later time.

Ad

Furthermore, viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India can watch With You and the Rain episode 1 on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime lineup.

Additionally, Ani-One Asia has acquired the rights to stream the series. Fans from Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other regions can watch the first episode on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Ad

The plot of the With You and the Rain anime

A key visual from the anime (Image via Lesprit)

The anime follows Ko Nikaido's original manga series and centers on a woman named Fuj, who comes across a strange creature by the side of the road on a rainy day. Interestingly, the creature resembles a dog.

Ad

The creature pleads to be taken in and even offers Fuji an umbrella. Somehow, Fuji becomes interested in the animal and takes it home. As such, the series explores a mellow story about Fuji and her new pet.

What to expect in With You and the Rain episode 1? (speculative)

The first meeting of Fuji and the "Dog" (Image via Lesprit)

With You and the Rain episode 1 will likely follow Ko Nikaido's manga and show Fuji's encounter with an unfamiliar "dog" by the side of the road on a rainy morning. Fuji will bring the "dog" home and wonder about how to care for it.

Ad

The episode could also showcase other characters besides Fuji and her companion. Overall, fans can expect the first episode to set up the narrative and introduce the main characters.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More