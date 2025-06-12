With You and the Rain anime reveals July 2025 release date and additional cast with new visual

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the With You and the Rain anime unveiled a new key visual and revealed details concerning the series' broadcast. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere on July 5, 2025. Additionally, new cast members are announced.

Produced by Lesprit, With You and the Rain anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga series by Ko Nikaido. Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine has been serializing Ko's manga since August 2020. The company has compiled the manga's chapters into seven tankobon volumes thus far.

With You and the Rain anime set to debut on July 5, 2025

According to the latest information from the official staff, With You and the Rain anime will air its episodes every Saturday at 1:30 am JST on the NUMAnimation programming slot of TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels, starting July 5, 2025. The series will also be available on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime line-up.

Prior to the television broadcast, With You and the Rain anime will have an advance screening at United Cinema Minato Mirai in Kanagawa, Japan, on June 29, 2025. A talk show will be held, featuring the voice cast of Fuji, Kimi, Mimi, Ren, and Nozomi.

As mentioned, the staff unveiled a new key visual for the With You and the Rain anime. The latest illustration features Fuji and the "dog." Fuji is seen holding an umbrella and looking up at the sky in the visual. Undoubtedly, the key visual captures the show's mellow and serene vibe.

Among the additional cast members, Shuhei Sakaguchi joins the show as Hiura, an anime director who happens to be Fuji's classmate from elementary school. Mitsuho Kambe lends her voice to Hojoa, another classmate of Fuji, who works with Hiura at a company. The other cast member is Yume Miyamoto as Arata, a female mangaka who is a fan of Fuji's novels.

Fuji and You, as seen in the anime (Image via Lesprit)

The previously announced cast members are: Saori Hayami as Fuji, Anna Mugito as You, Yuna Kamakura as Mimi, Yuzu Yumoto as Kii Ella Krause, Satomi Sato as Ren, Yoji Ueda as Tatsuo, Kikonosuke Toya as Teru, Mie Sonozaki as Michiko, Yumiri Hanamori as Wako, and Chafurin as Veterinarian.

Tomohiro Tsukimisato directs the seinen anime at Studio Lesprit, with Toko Machida handling the series scripts. Ayano Owada is listed as the show's character designer, while Rei Ishizuka is the music composer.

A brief synopsis of the With You and the Rain anime

Based on the original manga series, the anime follows Fuji, the female protagonist, who comes across a strange creature resembling a dog, waiting by the side of a road.

The creature pleads to be taken in and even offers Fuji an umbrella. Intrigued by its intelligence, Fuji brings the creature home. As such, the anime will explore the story of Fuji and her new companion.

