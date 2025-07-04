The new Ghost in the Shell anime unveils new teaser PV at Anime Expo 2025

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks released the second teaser PV for the new Ghost in the Shell anime by Science SARU at Anime Expo 2025. Additionally, the announcement included the new logo design for the anime.
The new Ghost in the Shell anime will follow the story of the original cyberpunk manga series written by Masamune Shirow, as revealed by the producer of the TV anime, Science SARU. The staff also clarified that the scripts are nearly finished, and they are currently working on the storyboards.
The new Ghost in the Shell second teaser unveiling and additional information
As mentioned, on July 3, Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the second teaser PV for Science SARU's upcoming new Ghost in the Shell TV anime set for 2026. Additionally, the production company unveiled the logo design for the anime by Hajime Sorayama. All this information was shared during the series' panel at Anime Expo 2025.
While Science SARU announced that the 2026 series will follow Masamune Shirow's original manga story, the staff re-released the previous poster with a new logo by Hajime Sorayama. The panel also revealed that "The Exhibition of The World of Shirow Masamune - 'The Ghost in the Shell' and The Path of Creation-" will be held in Los Angeles.
The new TV anime series will be directed by Mokochan, known for being the key animator on Dandadan, The Heike Story, and Tatami Time Machine Blues. This will be Mokochan's first time directing at Science SARU. Toh Enjoe, known for works like Space Dandy and Godzilla Singular Point, is both writing and supervising the series scripts.
The character design is credited to Shūhei Handa, known for his work on Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and Spriggan ONA. He will also serve as the chief animation director. The manga creator, Masamune Shirow, also shared his thoughts about the upcoming 2026 TV series.
"Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by [Mamoru Oshii], [Kenji Kamiyama], and [Kazuchika Kise]," said the creator.
"Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall."
Masamune closed his statement about the upcoming new Ghost in the Shell anime by saying:
"Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form."
How excited are you for the 2026 new Ghost in the Shell TV anime series?
