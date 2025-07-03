Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2 announces 2026 release with visual

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first teaser visual to announce that Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2 will premiere in 2026. However, the announcement didn't reveal an exact release date or information regarding the additional cast and staff.
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from July 3, 2025, to September 18, 2025. The series is based on the rom-com light novel series by author SunSunSun and illustrator Momoco. Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko has published 10 volumes so far.
On Thursday, July 3, 2025, which happens to be the first anniversary of the titular television anime series, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account unveiled a teaser visual, confirming the 2026 release window for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2. A detailed broadcast schedule will be announced later.
The teaser visual depicts the main heroine, Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, aka Alya, blushing at Masachika Kuze, while the boy stares at her nervously. The visual brings out the irresistible chemistry between Alya and Masachika, which will be the highlight of the sequel.
Along with the announcement and the visual, the anime's official X handle has shared comments from the original author, SunSunSun, and the voice actors of Alya (Sumire Uesaka) and Masachika (Kohei Amasaki). According to SunSunSun's comments, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2 will include original content. The new scenes are written by SunSunSun.
On the other hand, Kohei Amasaki mentions that he cannot wait to see how the sequel will unfold, as there are many scenes he would like to see. Sumire Uesaka also looks forward to seeing Alya and others again. The voice actors have also urged fans to look forward to the second season.
The rom-com anime stars Sumire Uesaka as Alya, while Kohei Amasaki plays Masachika Kuze's role. Yukiyo Fuji plays Maria Mikhailovna Kujo, while Wakana Maruoka voices Yuki Suou. Other cast members include Saya Aizawa as Ayano, Kaito Ishikawa as Toya, Maki Kawase as Chisaki, Yoshino Aoyama as Nonoa, Taichi Ichikawa as Hikaru, and others.
Ryota Ito directed the previous installment at Doga Kobo, with Yuhei Murota serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryo Kobayashi was the producer, while Hiraki Tsutsumi was in charge of the series' music production.
What to expect in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2?
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian season 2 is set to cover the Summer Vacation Arc from SunSunSun and Momoco's original Japanese light novel series. As such, the sequel will pick up the adaptation from volume 4.
As such, fans can expect the sequel to show Masachika and Alya going to the beach with Yuki, Maria, and others from the Student Council. Additionally, the second installment will feature more wholesome moments between Alya and Masachika Kuze.
