Labyrinth original anime movie reveals January 2026 premiere

On Wednesday, June 2, 2025, the GAGA Genda group announced that Shouji Kawamori's new and original theatrical feature anime, Meikyuu no Shiori or Labyrinth, will be released in January 2026. The anime movie announced this with a teaser visual and trailer.

Shouji Kawamori is known for directing the Macross and Aquarion franchises. According to the project, Labyrinth is a pop and horror isekai escape drama that interweaves the concept that the smartphone has now become an indispensable object for modern society.

Labyrinth anime movie unveils teaser visual and trailer

The anime made this announcement by unveiling the teaser visual and trailer for the theatrical movie. The teaser visual features the movie's protagonist, Shiori Maezawa, seemingly falling inside a cracked smartphone against the backdrop of the cityscape of Yokohama. Additionally, a mysterious pink rabbit seems to be stuck to Shiori's left leg..

As for the teaser trailer, it depicts the protagonist Shiori Maezawa living a normal, carefree high school life, shooting a dance video with her friends and posting it on social media.

One day, amid such activities, Shiori's smartphone cracks, transporting her to another world. Along with the several difficulties Shiori faces in this alternate world, the protagonist is also set to meet a mysterious girl, a pink rabbit, and another mysterious character shown soaring in the air with missiles chasing after him.

Pink Rabbit as seen in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)

While Director Shouji Kawamori is helming the series at SANZIGEN, the story's original concept is credited to the companies, namely GAGA, Slow Curve, Vector Vision, and Fuji Television. Slow Curve has also been credited with planning and producing the anime movie.

Besides Kawamori, the other staff members include Risa Ebata as Character Designer and Taichi Hashimoto as the Script Supervisor.

What is the Labyrinth anime movie about?

Shiori Maezawa and her friend as seen in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)

According to the project, Labyrinth follows the story of Shiori Maezawa, an ordinary high school girl who finds herself in an alternate version of Yokohama after her smartphone breaks. When she checked her phone, she found several pictures of herself on her social media accounts that she had never posted herself. Hence, the movie essentially follows Shiori as she tries to escape the labyrinth and stop her other self from posting content that she didn't want to.

