Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 review: LIDENFILMS starts strong with gag-filled comedy

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1, titled Former Great Detective Nagumo Keiichiro, premiered on Tuesday, June 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

As LIDENFILMS is most popularly known for anime like Tokyo Revengers and Call of the Night, fans never expected the animation studio to produce a gag comedy like Detectives These Days are Crazy! Needless to say, the new anime is very impressive.

While one should not judge an entire anime by its first episode, the premiere was impressively funny, leaving us with a feeling that Detectives These Days are Crazy! might end up as a hidden gem amongst the wide plethora of anime airing this Summer 2025 anime season.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 review: Narrative and character design

Keiichirou Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As previously revealed by the anime, Detectives These Days are Crazy! focuses on its two main characters, Keiichirou Nagumo and Mashiro. Nagumo was once a genius detective who failed to change with the times, causing him to fall behind and struggle to make ends meet.

In comes Mashiro, a cheerful high school "gyaru" who wishes to become a detective by working as an assistant to Nagumo. The anime's premise essentially leaves one asking whether Mashiro will succeed in helping the out-of-touch, old-fashioned Nagumo retrieve the fire of his youth?

Keiichirou Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Essentially, the new gag comedy anime is another series where two polar opposite characters join hands to fulfill their goals. However, what makes Detectives These Days are Crazy! anime stand out is that it is quite unpretentious, charming, and hilarious. The first episode itself introduced us to a few gags, such as Nagumo's chronic back problem, Mashiro's stoic facial expressions, and her pocket dimension-like clothing capable of stashing away items of disproportionate sizes.

If we were to compare it with another anime, the gag comedy and plot elements seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 can be compared to other anime like Daily Lives of High School Boys, Mob Psycho 100, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., or Gintama.

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As for the character designs, Chief Animation Director and Character Designer Isoroku Koga has done a fabulous job in adapting the characters for the anime. In fact, as far as the visuals are concerned, given their charm, he may have even surpassed the designs from the manga.

Production and cast

While LIDENFILMS is indeed a reputable animation studio, it is not known for always having the best production quality. However, as evident from the production quality for Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1, the animation studio may be prepared to buckle down for the gag comedy anime.

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The animation for Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1 not only looked crisp and smooth but also had a certain charm that can pull fans of comedy anime towards it.

As far as the voice cast is concerned, while the anime has yet to introduce fans to all its characters, Junichi Suwabe as Keiichirou Nagumo and Kana Hanazawa as Mashiro sounded perfect in their respective roles.

Not only did Junichi Suwabe manage to capture Nagumo's "brooding" side, but also his chaotic side. Meanwhile, Kana Hanazawa managed to capture Mashiro's cheerful, witty, and rowdy side without a fault.

Final thoughts on Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Amidst the plethora of anime coming out in Summer 2025, one might miss out on a lesser-known series like Detectives These Days are Crazy! However, from what we have seen in Detectives These Days are Crazy! episode 1, we can say with some confidence that the anime will not disappoint you.

So, even if you miss out on the anime during its initial broadcast, we would love to recommend it, as the series has some delightfully comforting elements that might leave you wanting to binge the entire series on the same day.

Detectives These Days are Crazy! is currently streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More