10 anime to watch if you like Friends

Friends stands as a beloved comfort show, the one fans turn to when they need laughter, love, or just a good time with a quirky group of besties. The iconic sitcom's magic lies in its ability to blend comedy with heartfelt connection, showcasing six unforgettable friends navigating careers, relationships, and the everyday absurdities of adulthood.

Whether it was Joey’s clueless charm, Chandler’s razor-sharp sarcasm, or Monica’s competitive streak, Friends made fans fall in love with the messy, wonderful experience of growing together.

That kind of cozy camaraderie isn’t exclusive to sitcoms. Anime, too, excels at telling stories centered around lovable ensemble casts, tight-knit friendships, and laugh-out-loud antics, with some emotional depth to boot.

Think Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku, where office romance blooms between nerdy coworkers, or Grand Blue Dreaming, where college students stumble through life and explore bars in ways that scream Joey and Chandler energy. From emotional slow burns to workplace shenanigans, this list brings 10 anime that capture the very soul of the series.

For Friends fans: Wotakoi and Toradora! perfectly capture friendship and romance

1) Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun (Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun)

Still from Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

For fans who adore clever misunderstandings and quirky friend dynamics, Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun hits the sweet spot. When Chiyo confesses her feelings to her crush, Nozaki, she accidentally becomes his manga assistant instead. What follows is a whirlwind of misinterpreted signals and eccentric coworkers, much like Rachel’s early crush on Ross and the accidental dates that follow.

Whether it's Mikoshiba’s awkward charm or Seo’s chaotic energy, the show's humor and offbeat ensemble echo the very heart of the series.

2) Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Still from Wotakoi (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If the series had been set in a Tokyo office filled with anime geeks, it would look a lot like Wotakoi. Narumi and Hirotaka’s romantic arc mirrors Monica and Chandler’s witty and endearing evolution, while their colleagues form a charmingly dysfunctional found family.

Their after-work hangouts, gaming marathons, and convention trips exude the same warmth and banter as the Central Perk crew. From office gossip to quiet moments of connection, this series captures the adult friendship energy that Friends fans crave.

3) Toradora!

Still from Toradora (Image via J.C. Staff)

For fans drawn to Ross and Rachel’s will-they-won’t-they tension, Toradora! offers a similarly addictive emotional ride. Ryuuji and Taiga’s initial plan to help each other with their respective crushes turns into a complicated and heartfelt journey.

From school festivals to Christmas parties, their bond deepens with each challenge, echoing those tender moments when love and friendship blur. The humor, the heartbreak, and the self-discovery? Classic Friends vibes.

4) Barakamon

Still from Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For fans who appreciated the series when it got introspective, like Chandler’s career crises or Rachel’s big moves, Barakamon resonates deeply. Seishuu Handa retreats to a remote island to escape professional pressure, only to find joy and purpose through his connection with the locals, especially the precocious Naru.

Their unconventional friendship feels reminiscent of Phoebe and Joey’s pure-hearted antics. From chaotic communal dinners to quiet revelations, it channels that warm, offbeat spirit fans know and love.

5) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Still from Kaguya-sama (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Unresolved tension and mind games? That’s the series through and through, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War takes it to delightfully absurd heights. Kaguya and Shirogane’s battle of wits to get the other to confess mirrors Ross and Rachel’s petty yet hilarious power plays.

Their fellow student council members, each with wild personalities, add to the chaos in true ensemble fashion. The sports festival arc, where everyone rallies despite rivalries, radiates the same collective spark seen in the series.

6) Servant × Service

Still from Servant × Service (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If the story moved from Central Perk to a government office, it would look a lot like Servant × Service. With a core cast of over-the-top civil servants, the anime thrives on sarcastic banter, workplace drama, and blossoming romance. Lucy’s long name gag is as iconic as Chandler’s job mystery, and Hasebe’s persistent flirting is straight out of the Joey playbook.

Their cafeteria meetups and post-work hangouts perfectly mirror the gradual transformation of casual coworkers into a close-knit group of friends, echoing the spirit of Friends through every awkward flirtation and inside joke.

7) K-On!

Still from K-On! (Image via Kyoto Animation)

High school has its own version of the series, and it's called K-On!. Yui, Mio, Ritsu, and the rest of the Light Music Club spend more time bonding over tea and sweets than actually practicing music, but that’s exactly the charm. Their everyday antics, heartfelt chats, impromptu sleepovers, and the unwavering support they offer each other give off the same laid-back intimacy of Monica’s apartment hangouts.

It’s a celebration of togetherness, laced with humor, gentle nostalgia, and heart, just like Friends.

8) My Senpai is Annoying

Still from My Senpai is Annoying (Image via Doga Kobo)

Workplace crushes, sassy coworkers, and reluctant tenderness? My Senpai is Annoying might be anime’s answer to Monica and Chandler's office-era flirtations. Futaba’s fiery annoyance with her towering senpai Takeda gradually softens, much like Monica’s disdain for Chandler’s jokes melting into affection.

The whole team plays wingman and therapist, and the camaraderie of shared lunches and office gossip gives major vibes from the series.

9) Grand Blue Dreaming

Still from Grand Blue Dreaming (Image via Zero-G)

For fans who loved the series at its rowdiest, Grand Blue Dreaming is an unmissable ride. Iori’s new college life spirals into chaos, thanks to a dive club full of wild, frequently nude, party animals who somehow manage to be lovable through it all. Beneath the absurdity lies a genuine brotherhood and the same heartfelt laughs seen in Joey and Chandler’s roommate shenanigans.

From drunken karaoke to sudden emotional pep talks and ridiculous group challenges, it’s a rollercoaster of friendship and fun, fueled by the same over-the-top yet sincere spirit fans hold dear.

10) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Still from Disastrous Life of Saiki K.(Image via J.C. Staff)

For those whose favorite episodes are the ones where everything spirals into hilariously surreal disaster, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. delivers that chaotic charm. Saiki simply wants a peaceful life, but his psychic powers and the relentless oddballs surrounding him make tranquility impossible.

The ensemble cast, packed with airheads, narcissists, and clueless romantics, feels like a delightfully unhinged anime remix of the Friends gang. It’s weird, witty, and unexpectedly wholesome, offering the same unpredictable group dynamic that made the series unforgettable.

Final thoughts

Whether viewers are craving heartfelt romance, laugh-out-loud comedy, or that warm sense of camaraderie, these anime series bring the best of Friends into the animated world.

With memorable characters, relatable stories, and those feel-good group dynamics, they offer a perfect escape for fans nostalgic for the Central Perk gang. These titles invite audiences to meet their next favorite group of fictional friends, no coffee shop required.

