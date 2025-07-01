The Dangers in My Heart anime movie confirms February 2026 premiere with PV and visual

On Tuesday, June 1, 2025, TV Asahi announced that The Dangers in My Heart compilation movie will be released in theaters in Japan on Friday, February 13, 2026. The announcement was made alongside the unveiling of the movie's teaser visual and trailer.

The Dangers in My Heart, written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai, is a Japanese manga serialized on the Champion Cross manga website. The manga has been collected into 12 compiled volumes. Shin-Ei Animation picked up the series for an anime adaptation and aired two television anime in Spring 2023 and Winter 2024.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2025, the official X account and website of The Dangers in My Heart anime announced the nationwide theatrical release of the series' compilation movie, unveiling a teaser visual and trailer. The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie will be released on Friday, February 13, 2026.

As announced by the anime, the compilation movie will include new footage depicting Ichikawa and Yamada's story after the second season's finale. The movie is set to include two plot points. Fans will get to see Kyoutarou and Anna go to Kana's live concert together and witness "that moment" between the two characters.

As for the teaser visual, it foreshadows a new drama between Kyoutarou Ichikawa and Anna Yamada. Given the lighting depicted in the visual, there is a likely chance that it hints at their first concert together.

As for the teaser trailer, the first 45 seconds of the 75-second clip offer glimpses of the anime's first two seasons, with voiceovers from Shun Horie (as Kyoutarou Ichikawa) and Hina Youmiya (as Anna Yamada). The two characters can be heard conveying their feelings to each other in what looks like the compilation segment of the trailer.

The remaining 30 seconds of the trailer showcase new footage from the anime. As hinted at by the trailer, it seems like Ichikawa is set to try and manifest his feelings for Yamada by writing a letter. Besides that, the anime movie has hinted at several heartfelt moments, making it a must-watch for fans.

Lastly, the anime team announced that TV Asahi and HIDIVE will be screening a sneak peek of the movie at Anime Expo 2025. The screening will take place on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 8 pm JST in the JW Diamon panel room. The anime's director, Hiroaki Akagi, and producers Yosuke Sakurai and Kazuki Endo will also be in attendance.

