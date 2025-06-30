My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 confirmed for 2026

On Monday, June 30, 2025, TOHO Animation announced that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 will premiere in 2026. The anime made this announcement with a teaser visual and an announcement video soon after the first season's finale premiered worldwide.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, is a spin-off prequel manga to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. The spin-off manga was serialized in Jump GIGA but later moved to Shonen Jump+. Bones Film later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 unveils announcement video and teaser visual

The 15-second announcement video gave fans glimpses from the anime's first season while setting up the title card. The video featured a voiceover from Shuuichirou Umeda as Koichi Haimawari, as he introduced himself as the vigilante, The Crawler.

"I'm the vigilante that pops up when someone calls for help! The Crawler"

Right after, the announcement video revealed the upcoming anime's teaser visual, stating that "My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 premieres in 2026."

As for the teaser visual, its tagline, when translated, reads, "The fight continues behind the scenes of everyday life," hinting at the anime's story that focuses on vigilantes.

As for the visuals, the teaser visual features Koichi Haimawari in the front, preparing to go on patrol as The Crawler. Behind her, the visual shows Kazuho Haneyama as Pop☆Step, concernedly looking back at Koichi while her body faces the other way.

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, in the distance, the visual also features Knuckleduster, who is seemingly set to get down from the rooftop. This part of the visual might be a way for the anime to symbolize the character's decision to walk away from Koichi and Kazuho and step away from his vigilante activities.

Lastly, the teaser visual has also depicted the face of the anime's new antagonist on a building wall. As fans must have noticed, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to reveal the antagonist's identity. However, the anime has made it clear that the new antagonist is somehow related to the same organization as Kuin Hachisuka. With that, fans can expect My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 to continue focusing on the Ideo Trigger drug and its variants.

