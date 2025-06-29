Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2 announced for October 2025 with PV

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2 has been green-lit for October 2025, i.e., in Fall 2025. The official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video on Sunday, June 29, 2025, following the first part's finale (episode 13).

It was previously announced that the series would be released in split cours. However, the official staff hasn't revealed any pertinent information about Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2's exact release date, additional cast, or staff. These details will likely be revealed in the future.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2 new trailer confirms the October 2025 premiere

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the official website and X account of the series unveiled a new teaser promotional video, confirming the October 2025 release window for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2. The PV was released after the season 1 finale, titled Japan's No.1. As stated earlier, the trailer hasn't revealed a narrower release date or other pertinent production details.

Nevertheless, the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2 teaser features familiar characters from the first season, including Oguri Cap, Tamamo Cross, Gold City, and the overseas runners who gather for the Japan Cup. Furthermore, the PV features a scene where Tamano Cross unlocks her Zone.

The series premiered in Japan on April 6, 2025, and ran for 13 episodes as part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. Internationally, it was streamed on Netflix, Anime Digital Network, and Amazon Prime.

The sports anime starred Tomoyo Takayanagi as Oguri Cap, Mariya Ise as Fujimasa March, Azusa Tadokoro as Symboli Rudolf, Naomi Oozora as Tamamo Cross, Lynn as Maruzensky, Kana Yuuki as Super Creek, Momoko Seto as Belno Light, Saki Kosaka as Gold City, and others. It remains to be seen whether the cast members will reprise their roles in Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray part 2.

A key visual for the anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Takehiro Miura and Yuki Ito directed the first season at CygamesPictures, with Aki Kindaichi in charge of the series composition and scripts. Keigo Sasaki and Takuya Miyahara served as the character designers, while Akira Takata was the chief animation director, with Sayuri Sakimoto, Atsushi Komori, Masashi Nomura, and Yosuke Fukumoto.

The series serves as a spin-off of the original Uma Musume project by Cygames. The anime follows Oguri Cap and explores her journey at the Kasamatsu Training Center Academy, highlighting her path to becoming a legendary horse girl.

