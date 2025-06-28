Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's first trailer reveals theme songs and more

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Ufotable released the title and trailer for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie ahead of its July 18, 2025, release via their official X account. The first movie of the series is titled "Akaza's Return."

Additionally, they confirmed the opening theme song for the film, along with a trailer featuring the Slayers and the Hashira—essentially marking the beginning of the long-awaited climax of the Demon Slayer anime series.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trailer reveal, theme song, and more

As mentioned earlier, on Saturday, June 28, 2025, Ufotable released the trailer and additional information about the first installment of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie series. The first movie is titled "Akaza's Return," which will likely feature the battle between Tanjiro, Giyu, and Akaza, as per the narrative of the manga.

The upcoming Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is scheduled to be released on July 18, 2025, in Japan, with a global release set for September 12, 2025, as per the official sources.

The trailer showcased all the Slayers and Hashira entering the Infinity Castle to face off against Muzan and his demon subordinates. It also featured several snips of fight sequences from the upcoming movie series, with a particular focus on Tanjiro and Akaza toward the end.

Furthermore, Ufotable announced the theme songs for the upcoming movie, to be performed by LiSA and Aimer. LiSA, already popular for Demon Slayer themes like "Gurenge" and "Homura", will perform the song "Shine in the Cruel Night," while Aimer will be performing the song “A World Where the Sun Never Rises.”

The film is being directed by Haruno Sotozaki, known for works such as Dragon Drive: D-Masters Shot, Tales of Arise, and Disgaea 2: Cursed Memories, under Ufotable, which is credited with the screenplay and production. The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will be released on 443 screens in Japan, which is a franchise record.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, Crunchyroll, and Aniplex will screen the film in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large-screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025. The first screening will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

