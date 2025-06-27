The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 reveals April 2026 release and more with first trailer 

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 is set to premiere in April 2026. The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the series announced this with the first promotional video on Friday, June 27, 2025.. The trailer also revealed the show's returning cast, staff, and new director.

Ad

Under the production of Studio Project No.9, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous season, which aired 12 episodes from January 2023 to March 2023. The series is based on the author Saekisan and illustrator Hanekoto's eponymous Japanese light novel series.

Square Enix's Manga Up! serializes a manga adaptation, with Suzu Yuki's composition and Wan Shibata's art.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 release date announcement comes with a heartwarming trailer

Ad

Trending

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first trailer, confirming April 2026 as the release date of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2. A narrower release date and broadcast information for the sequel will be announced later.

The trailer begins with Mahiru Shiina saying that girls can become angels or little devils around someone they truly like. Following this, the short clip shows Shiina and Amane together. Shiina feels happy to be with Amane, though she also calls him a "dummy" in the video.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 trailer highlights the tender love story between Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina, which continues from the previous season. Mahiru is ready to go wherever Amane wants to take her. The trailer ends with the confirmation that the series will begin broadcasting in April 2026.

Interestingly, the original illustrator, Hanekoto, has shared a celebratory illustration on their X handle (@hanekoto2424). The illustration features Mahiru enjoying a cup of black coffee. Comments have also arrived from Taito Ban on his X account, where he expresses his excitement to return as Amane Fujimiya.

Ad

Cast and staff for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2

Mahiru and Amane, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Project No.9)

The highly anticipated sequel features the returning cast members, including Manaka Iwami as Mahiru Shiina, Taito Ban as Amane Fujimiya, Makoto Furukawa as Shuto Fujimiya, Taku Yashiro as Itsuki Akazawa, Mai Nakahara as Sayo Shiina, Kensho Ono as Yuuta Kadowaki, Hisako Kanemoto as Shihoko Fujimiya, and Haruka Shiraishi as Chitose Shirakawa.

Ad

Chihiro Kumano replaces Wang Lihua as the director at Studio Project No.9, with Keiichiro Ochi returning as the series composer. Takayuki Noguchi is the character designer, while Moe Hyuga is in charge of the series music. Akinori Mishima is the editor, while Tomoya Kamijo is the photography director.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 will showcase beautiful moments between Mahiru and Amane, whose bonds have already developed considerably since the first installment.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More