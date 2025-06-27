Twilight of Eternity anime announced for October 2025

On Friday, June 27, 2025, P.A. Works and MBS announced that they are working together on a new original anime titled Twilight of Eternity, set to premiere in October 2025. Along with the announcement, the anime unveiled its teaser visual, promotional video, cast, and staff members.

The story centers on Akira, a male high school student who goes into cold sleep and wakes up 200 years later to find himself in a war-ravaged world. Soon after his arrival, Akira is greeted by Yugure, an android, who wishes to marry him.

Twilight of Eternity anime unveils teaser visual and promotional video

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the newly launched official website and X account for Twilight of Eternity announced that the anime is set to premiere in October 2025, airing nationwide on MBS/TBS 28 stations' "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual and promotional video. The teaser visual depicts the story's heroine, Yugure, sitting among rubble against the backdrop of a ruined city and a sunset sky.

The teaser promotional video essentially offers fans a prologue of the story and previews the voices for the protagonists, Akira Himegami and Yugure.

It opens with Akira waking up after a long, cold sleep to find a future where civilization has been devastated due to a war. Yugure, an android who resembles Akira's girlfriend Towasa, then appears out of nowhere and asks him to marry her. Amidst this confusion, Akira and Yugure are set to embark on an adventure that will see them traverse a mysterious futuristic world while building their relationship.

Akira Himegami as seen in Twilight of Eternity (Image via P.A. Works)

In addition to the teaser visual and promotional video, the anime announced its primary cast members. Shuichirou Umeda is set to voice Akira Himegami. He has previously voiced Akira Tendou in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Yuuki Izumi in Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie, and Koichi Haimawari in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

Yui Ishikawa is set to voice Yugure. She has previously voiced Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan, the titular character in Violet Evergarden, and YoRHa 2-gou B-gata in NieR:Automata Ver1.1a. They will be joined by Ai Kayano as Towasa Omaki, who has voiced Shiro in No Game No Life, Darkness in KonoSuba, and Sylphiette in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Towasa Omaki as seen in Twilight of Eternity (Image via P.A. Works)

As for the staff members, "Project FT" has been credited for the original work. Director Naokatsu Tsuda is helming the series at P.A. Works and overseeing the series scripts. Manga creator Midori Tayama is drafting the character designs, while Yoshiko Saitou will be adapting them for animation. Lastly, Masahiro Tokuda is composing the music.

