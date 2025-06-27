Kodansha's K Manga service expands to more regions

On Tuesday, February 24, 2025, Kodansha announced that its K Manga service has now been expanded to 33 additional countries. With that, the manga reader service is now accessible in 48 countries worldwide, allowing more fans to explore their manga library.

After pulling its manga titles from Azuki and Crunchyroll, Kodansha Ltd. launched its manga reader service called K Manga in May 2023. Initially, the service was only available in the United States with approximately 400 titles. Fortunately, soon after, the service began expanding to other countries.

Kodansha's K Manga expands to another 33 countries

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the official X account of Kodansha's K Manga announced that the manga reader service had now been expanded to an additional 33 countries, namely Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

After the service was initially launched exclusively in the United States in May 2023, it was not until October 2024 that the service was expanded for the first time to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore. Later, in February 2025, the service was further expanded to Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With that, Kodansha's K Manga is currently available in 48 countries worldwide.

Fans' reaction to Kodansha's latest expansion

Chigiri, Bachira, Isagi, and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Most fans thanked Kodansha for expanding its manga reader service to their countries. With that, many fans expressed their delight at reading their favorite series online.

"Thank you for including us!," one fan said.

"You added Chile but not Argentina? Why do you hate us?," another fan added.

"Why is it in Singapore but not Malaysia," another fan asked.

"Why no web browser yet?," other fan asked.

However, not all fans shared the same excitement as fans from countries that hadn't been added to the service were left disappointed.

Chizuru Ichinose as seen in the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga (Image via Kodansha)

While fans worldwide wanted K Manga to be launched in their region, fans from Argentina and Malaysia seemed the most disappointed, especially since their neighboring countries were added, but they weren't.

Lastly, one fan asked Kodansha why the service was yet to be made accessible through a browser.

