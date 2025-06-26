  • home icon
  Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe unveils new trailer and release window

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe unveils new trailer and release window

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 26, 2025 14:09 GMT
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe visual (Image via Sunrise)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe visual (Image via Sunrise)

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, 33 USA Inc informed Sportskeeda Anime that Bandai Namco Filmworks has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe movie via email correspondence. It was also announced that the movie will be released in Japan next Winter.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, written by Yoshiyuki Tomino, is a novel series created as part of the Gundam metaseries. The novel was published by Kadokawa Shoten under the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko label from February 1989 to April 1990, with a total of three volumes.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe unveils Winter 2026 release date with new trailer

youtube-cover
On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam franchise movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymphy Circe.

The upcoming movie is a direct sequel to the 2021 movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash.

Gigi Andalucia in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)
Gigi Andalucia in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)

The new 30-second trailer saw Hathaway Noa holding a note from someone. Soon after, the anime started giving fans glimpses of the characters that appeared in the previous movie, such as Gigi Andalucia, Kenneth Sleg, Lane Aim, and Hundley Yeoksan, as well as some battle scenes.

The trailer ended by revealing that Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe will be arriving in theaters in Japan next Winter, i.e., Winter 2026.

Cast and staff members revealed

As for now, Bandai Namco Filmworks has only unveiled four cast members for the upcoming movie. All four cast members are set to reprise their roles from the previous movie. The cast members are as follows:

  • Hathaway Noa: Kensho Ono
  • Gigi Andalucia: Reina Ueda
  • Kenneth Sleg: Junichi Suwabe
  • Lane Aim: Soma Saito
Lane Aim in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)
Lane Aim in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)

Additionally, the new trailer also unveiled the staff members for the upcoming movie. The staff members are as follows:

  • Original Story: Yoshiyuki Tomino／Hajime Yatate
  • Director: Shukou Murase
  • Script: Yasuyuki Muto
  • Character Design: pablo uchida／Naoyuki Onda／Shigeki Kuhara
  • Original Character Design: Haruhiko Mikimoto
  • Mechanical Design: Hajime Katoki／Kimitoshi Yamane／Seiichi Nakatani／Nobuhiko Genma
  • Original Mechanical Design: Yasuhiro Moriki／Kazumi Fujita
  • Art Setting: Tomoaki Okada
  • Art Director: Kinichi Ohkubo
  • Color Setting: Takako Suzuki／Yuichi Kuboki
  • Display Design: Yoshinori Sayama
  • CG Director: Ryukow Masuo
  • Director of Photography: Yoshihisa Ohyama
  • VFX Director: Manabu Kadono
  • Editing: Daisuke Imai
  • Sound Supervisor: Koji Kasamatsu
  • Recording Supervisor: Eriko Kimura
  • Music: Hiroyuki Sawano
  • Planning・Production: SUNRISE
  • Production: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
  • Distribution: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Shochiku Co., Ltd.
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

