Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe unveils new trailer and release window

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, written by Yoshiyuki Tomino, is a novel series created as part of the Gundam metaseries. The novel was published by Kadokawa Shoten under the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko label from February 1989 to April 1990, with a total of three volumes.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, written by Yoshiyuki Tomino, is a novel series created as part of the Gundam metaseries. The novel was published by Kadokawa Shoten under the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko label from February 1989 to April 1990, with a total of three volumes.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe unveils Winter 2026 release date with new trailer

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam franchise movie, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymphy Circe.

The upcoming movie is a direct sequel to the 2021 movie Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash.

Gigi Andalucia in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)

The new 30-second trailer saw Hathaway Noa holding a note from someone. Soon after, the anime started giving fans glimpses of the characters that appeared in the previous movie, such as Gigi Andalucia, Kenneth Sleg, Lane Aim, and Hundley Yeoksan, as well as some battle scenes.

The trailer ended by revealing that Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe will be arriving in theaters in Japan next Winter, i.e., Winter 2026.

Cast and staff members revealed

As for now, Bandai Namco Filmworks has only unveiled four cast members for the upcoming movie. All four cast members are set to reprise their roles from the previous movie. The cast members are as follows:

Hathaway Noa: Kensho Ono

Gigi Andalucia: Reina Ueda

Kenneth Sleg: Junichi Suwabe

Lane Aim: Soma Saito

Lane Aim in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe (Image via Sunrise)

Additionally, the new trailer also unveiled the staff members for the upcoming movie. The staff members are as follows:

Original Story: Yoshiyuki Tomino／Hajime Yatate

Director: Shukou Murase

Script: Yasuyuki Muto

Character Design: pablo uchida／Naoyuki Onda／Shigeki Kuhara

Original Character Design: Haruhiko Mikimoto

Mechanical Design: Hajime Katoki／Kimitoshi Yamane／Seiichi Nakatani／Nobuhiko Genma

Original Mechanical Design: Yasuhiro Moriki／Kazumi Fujita

Art Setting: Tomoaki Okada

Art Director: Kinichi Ohkubo

Color Setting: Takako Suzuki／Yuichi Kuboki

Display Design: Yoshinori Sayama

CG Director: Ryukow Masuo

Director of Photography: Yoshihisa Ohyama

VFX Director: Manabu Kadono

Editing: Daisuke Imai

Sound Supervisor: Koji Kasamatsu

Recording Supervisor: Eriko Kimura

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Planning・Production: SUNRISE

Production: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

Distribution: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Shochiku Co., Ltd.

