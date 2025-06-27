New Fist of the North Star anime confirms 2026 premiere and title

On June 27, 2025, Warner Bros. Japan informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence that the new Fist of the North Star anime, titled Hokuto no Ken - Fist of the North Star, will premiere in 2026. A new teaser visual has also been unveiled. More information about the project will be disclosed at the Warner Bros. industry panel at Anime Expo 2025.

The new Fist of the North Star anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga for 245 issues from 1983 to 1988.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation by Toei Animation, which aired 109 episodes from October 1984 to March 1987. A sequel was followed, which ran from March 1987 to February 1988. An OVA, featuring three episodes, was also released from July 2003 to May 2004.

The new Fist of the North Star anime set to debut in 2026 with a refreshing take on the original series

According to the latest announcement on Friday, June 27, 2025, the new Fist of the North Star anime (Hokuto no Ken - Fist of the North Star) will be broadcast and streamed in 2026. A narrower release date and broadcast information for the project will be announced soon.

The franchise's official X account (@hokutonokeninfo) also unveiled the project's first key visual, featuring Kenshiro in his iconic avatar. In the visual, Kenshiro appears to be clenching his fist and snapping his fingers. A newly opened site for the anime has also shared the illustration and other pertinent details concerning the adaptation.

According to the website, the new Fist of the North Star anime will be featured at the Warner Bros. Industry panel at the upcoming Anime Expo 2025, where the anime producers of Manga publisher Core Mix will appear, unveil the project's teaser promotional video, and make announcements regarding the main cast. The panel will be held on July 5, 2025, from 1 p.m. PDT to 2:20 p.m. PDT at Room 408AB.

The new Fist of the North Star anime commemorates the series' 40th anniversary. Warner Bros. Japan announced the project on September 12, 2025, with a teaser visual.

A teaser visual for the anime (Image via ©Buronson&Tetsuo Hara/Coamix, HOKUTO Committee)

The original manga centers on a man named Kenshiro, the master and successor of Hokuto Shinken martial arts, who wanders through the nuclear wasteland and protects the weak from violent beings.

Kenshiro's journey is marked with challenges, as he must face other martial artists and the figures from the past, including his brother, Raoh, who has become the king of the new world.

